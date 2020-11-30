Kansas City Royals

(Kansas City) -- According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Royals and left-handed pitcher Mike Minor have agreed on a two-year deal.

Minor pitched for Kansas City in 2017, revitalizing his career as a reliever, before moving to Texas. He was then traded this past season to Oakland. He went just 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA and had 62 strikeouts in the shortened season.

In nine seasons, Minor has a 71-66 record with a 3.98 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts between stints with the Braves, Royals, Rangers and Athletics.

