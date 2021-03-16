T.J. Otzelberger
(Ames) -- According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, T.J. Otzelberger is leaving UNLV to take the head coaching position at Iowa State.

The report from Sam Gordon says Otzelberger will leave after just two years and a 29-30 record with UNLV.

Otzelberger was twice an assistant at Iowa State, working for a total of eight years under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm.

Iowa State, which has not confirmed the report, announced a mutual parting of ways with Steve Prohm on Monday night after a 2-22 season.

