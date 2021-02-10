(Kansas City) -- According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Royals have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi in a three-way deal that also involves the Red Sox and Mets.
The Royals are sending minor league outfielder Khalil Lee to the Mets and outfielder Franchy Cordero to the Red Sox. The Red Sox will also receive two players to be named later from Kansas City, one player to be named later from the Mets and right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski.
Benintendi is a career .273 hitter and was second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017.