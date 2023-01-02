(Lincoln) -- According to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic, Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will round out his coaching staff with a pair of Carolina Panthers staffers.
Person reports Rhule will hire Rob Dvoracek as the linebackers coach and Garret McGuire as the wide receivers coach.
Both Dvoracek and McGuire played for Rhule in the past with the former playing for Temple in 2013 and the latter playing for Baylor during Rhule’s tenure in Waco. McGuire is the son of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.