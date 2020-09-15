(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Emma Hughes has a story of struggle and resilience, and that story will now move on to the next level.
The standout cross-trainer committed to run cross country and track at Augustana earlier this month. On Tuesday’s Upon Further Review, KMA Sports talked with the multi-sport standout about her decision.
“I reached out to the Augustana coach,” she said. “He was all about cross-training and super excited. I was shocked, to be honest.”
Hughes’ cross-training involves three days of cross country and four days of swimming with the Lewis Central swim team. This became necessary due to several bouts with stress fractures in her leg.
“Everyone thought (running cross country) was not possible, so I went out for swim last year,” Hughes said. “Last year, I was only running meets and going to swim every day. This year, I’ve been mixing it up a lot more and kind of trying to manage both.”
And so far it has worked wonders. Hughes has been a regular finisher among the top three in each of her races, including a second-place finish this past weekend at the Lewis Central Invitational.
With her cross-training mixed in with some of the cross-training in the Augustana program, it proved to be a perfect fit.
“(Augustana) has five girls on the team that only run low mileage every other day,” Hughes said. “I trained all summer off of their workouts, and I think that has really helped me this year.”
Along with the cross-training fit, Hughes says there were plenty of other elements of the Sioux Falls school that stood out to her.
“They were sixth in nationals last year,” she said. “I know they have a very good program, and it’s a smaller school. The professor to student ratio is 11 to 1, and that kind of stood out to me as well. I didn’t think I would find another coach and team that has a really good program, but also a place I felt like I could be successful while running.”
Hear much more from Hughes in the full interview from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.