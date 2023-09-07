(Manning) -- It's been far from easy, but IKM-Manning football is 2-0 after a pair of nail-biting wins.
The Wolves have found a way to record wins over Panorama and East Sac County by a combined five points.
"I'm happy with how the guys are competing," IKM-Manning head coach Cory McCarville said. "It seems like this is a close-knit group. We've made a lot of clutch plays. I'm proud of our efforts. Being 2-0 is something to be proud of."
IKM-Manning opened the season with a 19-15 win over East Sac County and opened Class A District 7 last week with a 27-26 victory over Panorama.
"We're comfortable with each other and what we have to do late in games," McCarville said. "We have a competitive group. We're starting to grow before our eyes."
McCarville hopes the nail-biters to start the year are a character builder for his team.
"We're close-knit," he said. "They understand their roles. They have a good understanding of doing whatever we need to do to win games. We've found balance. We've accepted that we just have to do whatever we can to win."
Quarterback Ben Ramsey has thrown for 291 yards in the first two games. Senior Ross Kusel has been his favorite target, with 11 catches for 152 yards and a score. Ben Langel leads the ground game with 211 yards, while Davis Rasmussen has starred in the backfield and in the passing game.
"Ben's done a nice job," McCarville said. "Ross has transitioned to wide receiver nicely. Davis is getting better at running back, and Ben has settled in at fullback."
IKM-Manning hopes to notch another district win when they face Earlham on Friday. The Cardinals are 1-1 overall and 0-1 in district play after a loss to ACGC last week.
Earlham -- led by former Essex coach Chris Caskey -- relies on a run-heavy Double Wing and Wing T offense. They've pounded the rock for 346 yards. Caleb Smith has been their top rusher with 36 totes for 253 yards and three scores.
"It's a unique situation for us because we haven't played any team in our district in years," McCarville said. "We know they're well-coached and physical upfront. We ran the Double Wing years ago, so it's not a completely foreign concept."
IKM-Manning's offense has been balanced through the first two weeks. That's the plan again in Week 3 while also controlling the battle in the trenches.
"The most important thing is having a sense of balance," McCarville said. "It's also important to win the line of scrimmage."
Check out KMA Sports' Week 3 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or online at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarville.