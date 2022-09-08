(Carroll) -- They haven't made it easy on themselves, but Kuemper Catholic football is 2-0 heading into a telling non-district meeting with Greene County.
The KMA State 1A No. 8 Knights have found a way to overcome sluggish starts in their first two wins over Logan-Magnolia (34-12) and Atlantic (37-22).
"They're not flustering or panicking," Coach Ryan Steinkamp said. "That's a tough thing to preach and coach, but the kids have shown that no matter the score, they stay in it and keep fighting. I'm proud of their effort. It's great to see."
Kuemper trailed Atlantic 15-10 at halftime last week but outscored the Trojans 27-7 in the second half for the win.
"Atlantic's a good team this year," Steinkamp said. "We got down by 12, but our kids stuck to the game plan and made plays."
Junior quarterback DJ Vonnahme had a stellar game with 239 passing yards and four touchdowns. Through two games, Vonnahme has thrown for 371 yards and six touchdowns while completing 68.8% of his passes.
"He hit the weight room hard," Steinkamp said. "He got his confidence playing hoops a lot and put in a lot of time and effort this summer. He does a good job leading the guys and sharing the ball. It's good to see his confidence rising."
Vonnahme hasn't been afraid to get multiple receivers involved. Nine Knights have accounted for his 22 completions. Trevor Rial has been his favorite target with five catches for 55 yards and two scores, and Benjamin Gerken, Will Simons and Carson Kanne have also been on the receiving end of touchdown catches.
Sibenaller has also been the Knights' featured running back with 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 carries. Kuemper has totaled 366 yards on 52 hauls for 7.0 yards per clip.
"We've been pretty balanced," Steinkamp said. "We're getting our chunk yards. We have some good skill players. We're getting them the ball, letting them be kids and go play. We knew we had potential (to be balanced). It's great to see the kids stepping up to the plate."
The defense has surrendered only 34 points in the first two games, and just 13 of those came in the second half.
"We have a bend but don't break mentality," Steinkamp said. "They're paying attention and communicating. They're bouncing back when we give up a big play and learning from our mistakes."
Kuemper's growing defense gets a litmus test Friday night with KMA State No. 4 Greene County (2-0).
The Rams have wins over ACGC (20-14) and Perry (61-0).
Like Kuemper, Greene County has a balanced offense. Junior quarterback Gabe Ebersole has thrown for 230 yards and five touchdowns while also accounting for a team-high 162 yards and two scores on 19 totes, while the Rams have 333 rushing yards at 7.4 yards per carry.
"They want to establish the run game but take shots," Steinkamp said. "They're going to be ready to go. They do a great job running the ball, and they do a great job of developing their quarterback."
Containing a potent offense like Greene County's requires precise execution on defense.
"We need to communicate," Steinkamp said. "We'll rotate quite a bit of guys. We can't miss a beat."
Greene County's defense has been opportunistic, with four turnovers in the first two games.
"A lot of times, it comes down to turnovers, penalties and big plays," Steinkamp said. "We can't give up big plays on defense and have to be disciplined on offense. That comes from our leadership."
Check out all of KMA Sports' week three coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Steinkamp.