(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls basketball team has proven to be a tough out on a nightly basis. They hope that's the case when the postseason begins.
The Spoofhounds have tested themselves against some high-level teams in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri and have been in many of those games.
"We've had a challenging schedule," Coach Kelly Obley said. "I've been impressed with how positive our girls have been and how focused they've been on getting better every day."
Coach Obley's team has 10 opponents on their schedule that currently have at least 15 wins.
"We were intentional in scheduling a schedule like this," Obley said. "We hoped it would prepare us for conference and district play."
The Spoofhounds found themselves on the losing end of some tough-luck games recently. They dropped back-to-back overtime battles with St. Pius X and Glenwood and suffered losses to East Buchanan and Bishop LeBlond by three and seven points, respectively. They've since snapped out of that four-game drought with three wins in their last four outings.
"When you're in close games against great teams, you learn a lot," Obley said.
Obley credits seniors Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon as catalysts for their recent success.
Both are multi-year starters that will take their talents to the college scene next year. Vierthaler is headed to Central Missouri, while Pettlon will stay home and play for Northwest Missouri State.
"They (Vierthaler and Pettlon) hold themselves to a high standard of excellence," Obley said. "On the court, Rylee gives a strong presence in and around the rim. And Anastyn is such a competitor. We're fortunate to have them as our leaders."
The duo's leadership and experience have meshed well with sophomores Jalea Price, Ryesen Stiens and Addison Weldon.
"Our sophomore group really looks up to Rylee and Anastyn," Obley said. "They're learning a lot from them."
The Spoofhounds are in a nearly two-week long hiatus. They return to action on February 10th against Benton. They also have regular-season games with Mid-Buchanan (February 11th), Cameron (February 13th), Savannah (February 16th) and Chillicothe (February 23rd). They open Class 4 District 16 action on February 28th. Benton, Cameron, Chillicothe, Lafayette and Savannah are also in the Spoofhounds' district.
"We want to continue to see growth," Obley said. "We talk about being better than the day before. That's the focus. Every game we go into, we want to get better so we can be at our best for district play."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Obley.