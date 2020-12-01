(Maryville) -- A year full of twists and turns for the Maryville Spoofhounds will conclude in the Class 3 State Championship Saturday night. Fittingly, they will face the team they opened their season against.
"Everybody wants to be in the situation we are in," Coach Matt Webb said. "Everybody wants to play all 15 games. On August 10th, a lot of people questioned if we would even get to this point. I'm a super-proud coach of a great group of kids that have earned it. To be able to play for state is a storybook ending."
The Spoofhounds punched their ticket to the finals with what Coach Webb coined as "a lot of Hound Pound Magic" in their 30-28 semifinal win over Cassville. Maryville scored the first 17 points of the game, but Cassville battled back and scored the go-ahead touchdown with a little over a minute remaining.
What transpired next will forever be remembered in Maryville lore. The Spoofhounds marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Connor Drake to Caden Stoecklein with only 11 seconds left to give the Spoofhounds the win and their first trip to the state finals since 2017.
"It was two great teams," Webb said about the win. "I can't say enough about the grit, character and toughness of Cassville. And, the battle in our kids. It was a wild, crazy finish. For our offense to be able to answer calm, cool and collective. It doesn't get much better than that. The heart was racing for sure."
Maryville's path to the state title game has been far from smooth. The Spoofhounds opened the season by dealing with COVID-19 issues that depleted their roster in their opening games. They were also forced to replace starting quarterback Ben Walker, who was sidelined early in the season with an injury.
Despite all the setbacks, the Spoofhounds are in a familiar place, which is a credit to their resiliency.
"It's just a group of guys that love each other, love playing together and love our culture," Webb said about his team. "Our kids have bought into our culture. I can't say enough good things about the youth of America, but these kids are resilient. I'm proud of them. It's just fun to watch a group come together through adversity and play 15 games."
The only thing standing between Maryville, their storybook ending and a sixth state championship in school history? Blair Oaks.
The Spoofhounds and Falcons are no strangers to each other. The two squads have met each of the last four seasons. Blair Oaks won this year's edition 51-8 in the first week of the season.
"Blair Oaks is a class act," Webb said. "Our kids have a lot of respect for Blair Oaks and it's returned."
The first battle between these two occurred when Maryville was without many key contributors, which makes preparing for the rematch much harder.
"I don't know if you can take a lot away from week one," Webb said. "But I know when we found out we were playing Blair Oaks, it was a warm feeling in my heart because we do have some experience with them."
Given the result of their first match, Maryville enters as the underdog to many. And they are OK with that.
"We have been the underdog for a while," Webb said. "We are just going to go down, have a great week of practice, put our best foot forward and enjoy it because these kids have earned it."
With any state championship game can come nerves, which is something Webb hopes his team can shake off early on.
"The biggest key when you play in a championship game is to be able to settle in and play the game," he said. "We just have to settle in, play, have that chip on our shoulder and play our game. Just go out and do our best."
Maryville/Blair Oaks is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday night in Jefferson City. The complete interview with Coach Webb can be heard below.