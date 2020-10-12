(Maryville) -- Following a dominant performance last week, the Maryville Spoofhounds are looking to bring home some hardware Friday night when they face Savannah in the Highway 71 Showdown.
The Spoofhounds enter Friday's rivalry battle fresh off a dominant 49-10 victory over Class 4 Lincoln College Prep.
The Blue Tigers had many talented athletes, three of whom have committed to play at the Division I level. However, the Spoofhounds leaned heavily on a constant motto from Coach Matt Webb and it rang true Friday night.
"In our culture, what wins is the fact great teams always beat great individuals if they play great as a team," Webb said. "We've had a history of that here in Maryville."
The Spoofhounds have indeed shown the ability to do so in year's past. In the 2012 playoffs, they defeated Center -- with eventual Nebraska and Dallas Cowboys standout Maliek Collins, followed by a win over John Burroughs in the Class 3 State Championship game, led by current Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
"It was a great team win for us Friday night," Webb said of the victory over Lincoln Prep. "We know we've played some very good competition."
The win was also gratifying for the Spoofhounds given their rigorous schedule. They entered Friday at 3-3 with losses at the hands of Blair Oaks, St. Pius X and Odessa, who are a combined 18-1.
The defense was dominant for Maryville Friday night, holding a Lincoln Prep offense that had been averaging 38.8 points per game to only 10 points.
"I thought we swarmed to the ball really good," Webb said. "The challenge against great individual athletes is to get a lot of hats on the ball. If there's two or three people helping get them down, it usually works out the best. We got some takeaways and didn't give up any home runs. I thought our kids just executed our defensive game plan really well."
The Spoofhounds' defensive dominance was highlighted by a 100-yard interception return from Caleb Kriezinger, who also added a receiving touchdown on offense.
Trey Houchin, Connor Weiss, Kade Wilmes, Connor Drake and Matt Goodridge have also been among the many playmakers for Maryville this season.
It's been a unique year for the Spoofhounds. They opened the season with a thin roster due to issues surrounding COVID-19. They have also suffered injuries and had to make changes to their schedule on the fly due to COVID, but they've adapted and find themselves peaking as the Class 3 postseason looms.
"I definitely don't feel surprised by anything teenagers can commit themselves and do," Webb said. "This group has endured a lot just like every team has. It is a totally different world they live in. They haven't quit and they are excited for the next opportunity. That's a huge culture trait. We're sitting at 4-3 and second in our district. We've got two more Class 4 teams on our schedule. When the regular season is all said and done we are going to see how we can make a playoff run. That's what Spoofhound football is accustomed to."
One of those Class 4 teams remaining on their schedule is rival Savannah, who enters this year's rendition of the Highway 71 Showdown at 4-1.
"They're very big up front and are physical," Webb said.
Maryville has not lost to Savannah since October 7th, 2011, but they know winning a ninth consecutive Highway 71 trophy won't be easy.
"It's a rivalry game," Webb said. "It may be just a nasty-looking old highway sign that turned into a trophy, but our kids are really proud of it and I know theirs are. I'm a Spoofhound born and raised, I know what our kids think and I know what their kids think. It will be a lot of fun. This is what high school football is all about."
If the Spoofhounds are to bring the trophy back north with them, Coach Webb feels the most pivotal key will come from their special teams.
"Continuing to execute special teams the right way," Webb said. "When we have to punt, punt it away. When we get an opportunity to flip the field position, we need to."
Mat Beu will have reports from Savannah Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Webb can be heard below.