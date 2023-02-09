(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley girls basketball team has experienced many ups and downs this season.
Through it all, the Lady Reds (3-18) have stayed resilient and headstrong.
"It's been a good season in many ways," Missouri Valley head coach Dustin Koyle said. "We've improved a bunch. But it's been a frustrating year because there have been some that got away from us. It's been a mix of two tales."
Coach Koyle's team navigated through the rigors of a tough Western Iowa Conference. While their win total might not be where they envisioned, Koyle feels he did see improvements from his team.
"I can't say enough about the quality of this conference," he said. "It's an exceptional basketball conference. It's a tough place when you're a team trying to rebuild, but it builds character and perseverance that kids can use through life. We just try to keep digging and getting better."
Sophomore Grace Herman leads the offense with 10.8 points per game. Ella Myler (9.8 PPG), Emma Gute (5.0 PPG) and Malia Tuamoheloa (3.4 PPG).
Myler also leads their rebounding efforts with 5.9 boards per game, while Tuamoheloa adds 5.7.
The rebounding of Myler and Tuamoheloa pace a Missouri Valley squad that leans heavily on its defense.
"Our defense is ahead of the offense," Koyle said. "My goal is a program that will press and run the floor. Our press is coming around. Our goal is to average a 10-year best in steals. We've done that with 10.8 steals per game. That's helped us compete."
Missouri Valley opens the postseason Saturday night when they face AHSTW in a Class 2A Region 8 first round matchup. The Lady Vikes (8-14) won both regular season matchups, 55-27 on December 13th and 55-45 on January 24th.
"Both teams have improved," Koyle said. "We've matched up well with them. Our goal is to get to the rim and put them in foul trouble. They have a quality set of kids, so we have our work cut out for us."
Click below to hear more with Coach Koyle.