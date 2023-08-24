(Greenfield) -- After a rough 2022 and a less-than-ideal leadup to the 2023 season, Nodaway Valley football opens the season Friday night against its fiercest rival.
The Wolverines are looking to shake off last year's 0-8 campaign, and will do so under the guidance of first-year head coach Brad Honnold after the program's former head coach, Ryan Kissell, was placed on administrative leave after an arrest on August 16th.
Despite the adversity, the excitement is palpable in Bridgewater, Greenfield and Fontanelle.
"We're excited," Honnold said. "We have good numbers this year. We scrimmaged Clarinda on Friday and got a good look at our kids. We're ready to go."
While the improvements might not have resulted in wins last year, Honnold feels his team's attitude and effort never wavered in 2022.
"We've talked with our guys about being resilient," he said. "The success of the season isn't always measured by wins and losses, but by how we grow. It was tough for the kids to get in a groove. But it didn't deter kids this summer. We had a great summer. We're excited, driven and hungry."
Quarterback Dax Kintigh returns for the Wolverines. He will likely play a massive role in Nodaway Valley's emphasis on the ground game this yearr while linemen Ashton Honnold and Trent Warner will pave the way for the Wolverines' attack.
"We've been more of a spread offense, but we're going to try to control the line of scrimmage, pound the ball down the defense's throat and make them stop us," Honnold said. "The key for us is controlling the clock. Establishing the run is a key component to that. We'll commit to that."
Warner is the Wolverines' top returning tackler. He recorded 38 tackles last year. Kintigh, Honnold, Eli Harris, Bradley Gebbie, Keyin Steeve and Damon Wallace also contributed to the defense.
"We've been toying around with some things on defense," Coach Honnold said. "The kids have to fly to the ball and play downhill. If we do that, we feel like that will force teams to be creative. We're going to load the box up and make them come at us."
Nodaway Valley faces Mount Ayr Friday night in the coveted Battle for the Rock. The Wolverines and Raiders have squared off 25 times since 1998. Mount Ayr has won 19 matchups, including 11 of the last 12.
The Raiders have to replace standout quarterback Jaixen Frost.
"We know they're going to be a well-coached team," Honnold said. "We saw film on them when they scrimmaged Shenandoah. It's a rivalry game, but it's been a one-sided rivalry game. We think it's going to be a hard-nosed football game."
To leave with the trophy, the Wolverines must crisply execute.
"We can't have turnovers," Honnold said. "And we need to control the field position and line of scrimmage. If we do those, we think the outcome will be in our favor. If we don't, it will be tough to get in the win column."
