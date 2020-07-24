(Council Bluffs) -- A battle-tested St. Albert baseball team is ready to once again lay it all on the line when they open the Class 1A State Tournament Saturday on KMA-FM 99.1.
This year's trip to the state tournament marks their 11th trip to Des Moines and is extra-sweet after narrowly missing the state tournament last season due to a 4-3 loss to Martensdale-St. Marys in a substate final.
"For the kids, it's been a big motivator," Coach Duncan Patterson said. "We are trying to do something special this year and they are getting after it."
The mission to put together a special season started with a special opening week, where the Falcons beat Harlan, Lewis Central, Fremont-Mills, Red Oak, Glenwood and Treynor in a six-day span to open the season.
"With only two weeks of practice, we didn't know what to expect," Patterson said. "We started rolling. After that first week, we started thinking there was something going on here."
The Falcons' dominance continued throughout the regular season, entering the playoffs at 17-1 behind stellar offensive performances from Cy Patterson (.632, 41 RBI), Lance Wright (.596, 28 RBI), Isaac Sherrill (.463, 34 RBI), Eric Matthai (.378, 21 RBI), Brett Klussman (.306, 18 RBI), Ryan Genereux (.284, 15 RBI), Jaxson Lehnen (.271, 7 RBI), Jeff Miller (.260, 13 RBI) and Daniel McGrath (.264, 10 RBI). The Falcons have hit .362 as a team and went deep 11 times behind five and four dingers from Wright and Patterson respectively.
"They've been very aggressive," Coach Patterson said. "They swing at fastballs, they swing at curveballs. They have some fun. That's what we are kind of stressing -- enjoy hitting. Just get on it and have some fun with it."
The Falcons also have a deep pitching staff, led by Miller (5-1, 2.12 ERA, 48 Ks), Wright (4-0, 1.24 ERA, 20 Ks) and Luke Hubbard (5-0, 2.62 ERA, 26 Ks). Patterson attributes the Falcons' success on the bump to pitching coach Richie Moore, who also serves as the pitching coach at Bellevue University.
"He's really knowledgeable about the mechanics and calling locations, and the pitchers have been hitting it," Patterson said.
While the Falcons have accrued postseason victories over Essex, Exira-EHK, Sidney and CAM by a combined score of 58-8, but it wasn't without some struggles. They fell behind early against Exira-EHK, Sidney and CAM before the bats found a rhythm.
"We've talked and joked about it, but maybe they like playing from behind," Patterson said. "This group is very resilient. They do a good job of picking each other up."
The Falcons have had success coming from behind recently, but it's not a formula they plan on duplicating in Des Moines, especially with a stout Class 1A field that features 90 total state tournament appearances and 25 state championships.
"This is a very strong field," Patterson said.
St. Albert's draw is perhaps the most daunting of opening-round opponents -- Newman Catholic.
The Knights are the three-time defending Class 1A champions and enter the state tournament as the No. 6 seed.
"That's just an outstanding program," Patterson said. "Something you want to guide your program after. We are going to have to have an A-game."
Regardless of the opponent, one thing is for sure, the Falcons plan to be focused and resilient.
"We've got to stay focused, stay in the game by not giving free bases," Patterson said. "If they keep the same pitcher in, we'll get to them by the second or third at-bat."
Derek Martin will have the call of the Newman Catholic/St. Albert state quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1 at 10:30 Saturday morning. The complete interview with Coach Patterson can be heard below.