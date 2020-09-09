(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball squad has overcome some early adversity on their way to a 6-5 start as they open Western Iowa Conference play Thursday night.
"I feel like this team has been really resilient," Coach Amy Wingert said. "We've had a lot of things thrown at us early in the season."
The Trojans are fresh off a championship at the Clarinda Tournament, where they overcame losses to Nodaway Valley and Clarinda in pool play.
"They just kept pushing through everything that was thrown at us," Wingert said. "We seemed to get into a rhythm towards the end of the day."
T-C's lone senior -- Presley Pogge -- has been a large part of the Trojans' early successes. Pogge is currently averaging a team-high 2.3 kills per set.
"She's a great kid and a great leader," Wingert said. "She's done a great job."
Aside from Pogge, Emile Sorenson and Mikenzie Brewer have been potent pieces of the offense, averaging over a kill per set each.
Setter Miranda Ring has pioneered the offense with 66 assists.
Marissa Ring, Cassidy Cunningham, Meredith Maasen, Preslie Arbaugh, Abby Stamp and Brooke Daughenbaugh have also been in and out of the lineup for the Trojans in the early stages of the season.
One face that's been missing from action so far this season is junior Tatum Carlson. Carlson contributed 2.2 kills per set and posted team-highs in digs (361) and aces (49). Carlson is currently sidelined due to an offseason knee injury.
"Tatum's there on the sidelines cheering them on every step of the way," Wingert said. "We've had a lot of girls step up."
The Trojans were a co-champion in the Western Iowa Conference along with Treynor, but it was Underwood who won the WIC Tournament.
The Trojans and Eagles have already met once this season -- in Glenwood on August 29th. Underwood won that matchup in two sets. However, Wingert feels her team has improved since then.
"We were still struggling with rotation, it was our second time out," she said. "There are things the girls have done and know we need to do."
While Tri-Center has since improved, Underwood likely has, too. The Eagles are currently 6-2 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the Class 2A state rankings, and No. 1 in the KMAland 1A/2A Power Rankings.
Wingert and her team are well aware that Thursday's contest will be tough and could go a long way in determining the conference champion.
"It's going to be huge," she said. "It's a big matchup. It really sets the tone for our season."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call of Thursday's contest between Tri-Center and Underwood on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com. The first serve is scheduled for 7:30. The complete interview with Coach Wingert can be heard below.