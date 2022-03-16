(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah tennis squads put together respective seasons on both sides last year. They hope to carry that momentum into the 2022 season.
"We're pumped," said Coach Brian Daoust. "We are ready to go. The kids have a good vibe about things."
Coach Daoust says he's pleased with the offseason work his team put in.
"We had several compete in some leagues last summer," he said. "That was encouraging. We've had good participation. It looks like many of that group haven't put the racket down for too long because they've been hitting pretty well."
The girls program has flourished under Coach Doust in the past decade, but last year was his first year in charge of the boys program, which ended the season with a district title and three state qualifiers.
"Last year, we had one player coming in that had any varsity experience," Daoust said. "Seeing the growth they could make, they feel they can come in where they left off if they stay consistent. That's where the focus has been."
Sophomore Andrew Lawrence was a surprising district champion. Lawrence entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in singles action but upset the top seed in the semifinals en route to a state tournament berth.
"He has a unique style, but it works for him," Daoust said. "He works on that to perfect what he does."
Josh Schuster returns to the lineup after contributing to a state-qualifying doubles team last year. His brother, Eli, also returns to the mix.
"I think their confidence level is high," Daoust said. "They feel good going into matches. I think having that experience helps a lot."
On the girls side, the Fillies return the reigning KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year: senior Jessica Sun.
Sun concluded her junior campaign with a fourth-place finish at state. She's grown exponentially throughout her career, and Daoust sees a similar leap in her final prep season.
"Last year, she turned from a defensive player to putting components of offense into her game," he said. "I see her transforming more into an offensive threat. And that comes from confidence. When she got up there (to state) she saw she could compete against players at the next level. She's become a more powerful player."
Vesta Bopp, Paige Gleason and Emma Olson also return to the lineup. According to the Hawkeye Ten website, Shenandoah's first meets are against Clarinda on April 5th.
Check out the full interview with Coach Daoust below.