(Des Moines) -- Three hundred sixty-three days after coming painfully close to a Drake Relays title, Mount Ayr junior Ryce Reynolds redeemed himself.
Reynolds became the Raiders’ first Drake Relays champion in nearly 50 years with a school record time of 46.86 in the 400.
“I can’t even wrap my head around it,” Reynolds said. “It’s a feeling that will take a while to fully sink in.”
Last year, Reynolds lost the 400 meter hurdle race in the final moments when Lisbon’s Kole Becker leaned at the line to edge him.
“It would have been easy to be disappointed in the way last year ended, but there was nothing to be upset about,” Reynolds said. “But being on the other side is a great feeling.”
Reynolds used the lean to his advantage this time, clipping Washington’s Elijah Morris by 0.06.
“I tried to get the lean,” he said. “The lean was something I had never done until the hurdles last year. I looked up at the board and saw my name up there. It was an overwhelming feeling.”
Reynolds is the Raiders’ third Drake Relays champion ever and first since Brent Geringer won the discus in 1974.
“Coming from a small town and tight-knit community, I’m so thankful to represent my school and community,” Reynolds said. “It’s just the best thing ever. It’s such a supportive, loving community.”
Bedford’s Eli Johnson collected a second-place medal at Drake. Johnson notched runner-up honors in the 400 meter wheelchair race in a time of 1:07.00.
“I felt pretty good,” Johnson said. “It was my PR for the season. I’m really grateful for the opportunity. (Competing at Drake Relays) was a big opportunity for me. It was a lot of fun.”
Shenandoah’s Titus Steng also participated in the 400 meter wheelchair. He finished sixth (1:28.19).
“I’m honored to be here,” Steng said. “For me, this is like the big leagues. To be here…wow.”
Clarinda’s Isaac Jones used Thursday’s showing in the high jump as motivation in the long jump. Jones, who finished 12th in the high jump, collected a fifth-place finish in the long jump after leaping 21-03.75.
“Today was revenge,” Jones said. “I attacked today and did good. I did the same things and stayed consistent.”
Teammate Tadyn Brown was 23rd in the long jump (18-11.75).
The boys discus had several KMAlanders. Abraham Lincoln’s Aidan Perez led the pack with a 16th-place finish.
“I know I can do a lot better,” Perez said. “But I’m happy with how the meet went. Everything went as planned.”
West Harrison’s Koleson Evans threw 145-01.00 to take 20th.
“Great experience,” Evans said. “It was tough throwing with all of the competition because I was a little more nervous than usual, but it was a great atmosphere. I’ll learn so many things from this.”
Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow was 19th (147-07), Kuemper Catholic’s Evan Adams finished 21st (144-06.00) and Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin failed to record a throw.
CAM’’s Jack Follmann led the field of KMAland boys in the 110 hurdles. Follmann put down a time of 15.33 to finish 17th.
“I felt good,” Follmann said. “I felt like I got out well. I was one of the first to the first hurdle, but the middle hurdle is my weak point.”
Lenox’s Gabe Funk was one spot behind Follmann in 18th (15.34).
“I was excited to come up here and compete,” Funk said. “I wish I had a better time, but it was an honor to come here.
CAM’s Sam Foreman was 22nd (15.41).
“It was a great day,” Foreman said. “Definitely nerve-wracking and challenging. Everybody at Drake is fast. It was fun to compete.”
In the girls 100 hurdles, Treynor’s Clara Teigland reached the finals after qualifying fifth. Unfortunately, a false start ended Teigland’s finals race.
“I PR'd,” Teigland said about her prelim. “I got out of the blocks slow, but I worked on staying consistent and hitting every hurdle in stride. That's all I could do.”
Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton finished 17th in 15.59.
“I’m happy I got to run here,” Denton said. “I was really nervous. I’m nervous for all my races.”
East Mills’ Emily Williams was 31st in 17.12.
“I attacked the first hurdle well,” Williams said. “Racing against faster girls helps me get faster. I’ll continue working.”
Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller finished 32nd in 19.08.
“I’ve worked my entire high school career to be in a place like this,” Miller said.
Several KMAlanders were also in the 100 meter dash.
Harlan’s Wil Neuharth narrowly missed out on making the boys finals. Neuharth laid down a 10.89 to finish 11th, .04 behind the eighth-best preliminary time.
“I warmed up nice,” he said. “I was feeling good. The blocks felt alright. The race felt great. I ran a pretty good time.”
Teammate Cade Sears wasn’t far behind Neuharth. He finished 13th in 10.90.
“I’m happy with that,” Sears said. “I thought I ran alright. I was trying to break 10.90. I felt like I started great.”
Lewis Central sophomore Brody Patlan learned he would run at the Drake Relays less than 24 hours earlier. He didn’t initially qualify but got in as an alternate after some withdrawals. Patlan ultimately finished 28th in 11.26, a little over 12 hours after running at the Council Bluffs City Meet.
“I think I could’ve done better,” he said. “But it felt good.”
Logan-Magnolia’s William Anderson was 27th in the 100. He ran an 11.20.
Murray’s Leksi Gannon was the highest-finishing girl. She finished 19th in a time of 12.68.
“I was nervous coming in because I had a mild injury coming in,” Gannon said. “But I was excited because this is a big thing for me. The blocks were tricky because I don’t use those a lot, but my acceleration was good.”
Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight was also working her way back from an injury. Knight finished 26th in 12.86.
“I know it wasn’t my full potential,” Knight said. “I knew I needed to show up and run the best I could.”
St. Albert’s Carly McKeever was 31st in 13.26.
“It’s cool to be here,” McKeever said. “It’s good to get your name out there.”
McKeever was one of three Saintes to compete on Friday. Freshmen Lili Denton and Avah Underwood also showcased their skills on the Blue Oval.
Underwood was 12th in the high jump with a leap of 5-04.00.
“There’s a lot of good girls here,” Underwood said. “Everyone did their best. I felt confident about coming here. I fixed my approach and got a quicker job. That helped.”
Denton was 16th in the 800 after laying down a time of 2:17.79.
“It was great to run against really fast girls,” Denton said. “I was a little nervous and excited. Hopefully, I can come back and do better.”
Bedford’s Emily Baker was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 40-01.00.
In relays, the Sioux City East and LeMars girls sprint medley teams finished 12th (1:50.24) and 21st (1:52.19), respectively.
Sioux City North’s boys distance medley team was 16th (3:37.44).
In the 4x200, the Riverside girls were 14th (1:45.59) while Underwood took 20th (1:46.13).
The Sioux City East boys 4x400 finished 19th (3:28.70), while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 23rd (3:30.39).
The Glenwood girls finished 16th (4:07.30) in the 4x400, while Atlantic was 18th (4:09.21).
Action resumes at the Drake Relays at 8:15 Saturday morning. Nick Stavas (@nickstavas) will have reports.
