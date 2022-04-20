(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr track teams have hit the ground running this season and hope to be a contender at the Blue Oval next month.
"We've competed well in adverse conditions," said Coach Brad Elliott. "As a coaching staff, that's been a positive. Some teams in our area have yet to compete in outdoor meets, so we feel pretty fortunate."
The Raiders and Raiderettes have both shown depth this season.
"We're pretty balanced," Elliott said. "Some years, you get pretty heavy in certain groups. But our girls have 28 out, and the boys are a potent group."
While the depth has been vital, Elliott says their leadership has been the key to their success.
"It all comes down to good senior leadership," she said. "We have six seniors on the girls side and five on the boys side. It trickles down to everybody involved when you have that expertise at the top of your roster."
Northern Iowa softball commit Addy Reynolds has been one of those leaders on the girls side.
Reynolds -- a former state medalist and reigning Pride of Iowa conference champion in the 100 -- has shined in the sprints this year. She holds three top-five spots in the KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard: third in the 100 (12.76), first in the 400 (59.49) and second in the 200 (26.81).
"She brings great leadership and a great temperament," Elliott said. "She does a lot of things by example. The biggest thing about Addy is that she doesn't get rattled and shows what a good effort looks like."
Her brother, Ryce, has shined for the boys program and is an early candidate for KMAland Boys Track Athlete of the Year. Reynolds currently has the KMA No. 1 times in the 400 hurdles (54.21) and 400 (50.23). His 800 time of 2:02.13 ranks third.
The younger Reynolds entered this season riding high after claiming four state medals last season.
"He has grown," Elliott said. "He put in the time in the offseason with some track meets in Missouri. I think that gave him an edge earlier. The 400 hurdles have been a new event for him this year, but he's not afraid to try something new. With his versatility, he's an effective runner."
Payten Lambert, Jaxy Knight, MaKenna Jones, Karlie Larsen, Tegan Streit, Kaylie Shields and Zoey Larsen have stepped up on the girls side.
Adler Shay complements Reynolds at the top of the boys lineup. His 800 time of 2:00.95 currently ranks second in KMAland. Austin Cole, Adan Trujillo, Hunter Case, Dalton Barnes, Evan Murphy and Jaydon Knight have also contributed for the Raiders this season.
The Raiders' depth and talent makes them a favorite to win the Pride of Iowa Conference Meet on May 2nd in Lenox.
"On the girls side, the Pride of Iowa is loaded," Elliott said. "We are fortunate to be in an incredibly tough conference."
They also have lofty goals at next month's Class 1A State Meet.
"We've set those goals out there," Elliott said. "We had a great experience last May in Des Moines. And the kids left there setting goals. Some of those goals are still there. We want to get as many people up there as we can."
The Mount Ayr girls return to action on Thursday at West Central Valley, and the boys compete Tuesday at home.
Check out the full interview with Coach Elliott below.