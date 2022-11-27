(Lincoln) -- Newly-hired Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has reportedly hired three coaches to his staff.
According to reports, Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell and Evan Cooper will join Rhule in Lincoln.
Knighton played for Rhule at Temple before a seven-year NFL career. He recently served as an assistant with the Carolina Panthers.
Campbell also recently worked at Carolina, where he served as an assistant strength coach. Campbell also worked with Rhule at Baylor.
Cooper -- a defensive backs coach -- also worked with Rhule at Baylor and Carolina.
Joe Person of The Athletic was the first to report the hirings of Knight and Campbell.