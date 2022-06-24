(Oakland) -- An improbable comeback, a walk-off, a player who nearly hit for the cycle and 21 combined runs were all featured in Riverside’s (6-17) thrilling 11-10 victory over Shenandoah Thursday.
Trailing 10-7 entering the bottom of the seventh, Riverside plated four runs, including a walk-off RBI single by Ayla Richardson to seal the win.
“[Coming back] is kind of what we’re used to doing,” Riverside head coach Chris Conover said. “Many games we’ve been behind and fought back, but this is the first team we’ve really came back and secured the win. So it was nice to make that climb.”
That climb was thanks in large part to standout eighth-grader Adaline Martens, who was just a home run away from hitting for the cycle. Martens recorded two singles, a double and a triple on the night.
“[Martens] is just so consistent, she’s fantastic,” Conover said. “As an eighth grader, she’s grown so much. She went through a little bit of a slump but she’s worked through that and the growth that she has shown is amazing.”
Martens came up clutch time and time again for the Bulldogs throughout the night.
“When I go in the box, I don’t think about anything,” Martens said. “It’s all empty.”
That mindset allowed for her to reach base with a single in the bottom of the seventh before scoring the game’s winning run.
Richardson, who drove in Martens on the final play, also spent the evening in the circle for Riverside. Richardson pitched all seven innings, allowing 10 runs to a red-hot Shenandoah lineup.
“It was a lot of just me trying to stay positive,” Richardson said. “I was really just trying to work out of things.”
The game seesawed with offensive outbursts early and after two innings the score was tied 5-5.
Shenandoah broke it open with four runs in the third inning, highlighted by Sara Morales’ two-RBI double.
Fresh off two scoreless frames from Jenna Burford on the mound, the Fillies added to their lead in the fifth inning when Brooklen Black drove in Peyton Athen to make it 10-5.
Richardson shut down the Fillies from there and the Bulldogs stormed back with one run in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Martens, Ayla Richardson, Bailey Richardson, Kylie Foutch and Aubrey Lopez all scored runs for Riverside. Markeley Yanes also joined the offense frenzy, going 2-4 with 2 RBI.
In essence, every player in the lineup was needed in order for Riverside to complete the comeback.
“Everything is a learning step this year,” Conover said. “We had to win like this so we know what this feels like and keep moving forward. They’re definitely a bunch of cardiac kids but they just have great heart and I appreciate that about all the girls.”
With the postseason looming, The Bulldogs are looking to gain momentum in order to pull a string of upsets in the upcoming tournament. While their record may not be eye candy, they have shown flashes of a team that mustn’t be overlooked.
“I told the girls, we’re not playing for day one, we’re playing for the last game,” Conover said. “The last game is the important game. They’re probably going to send us on the road, but that’s fine. We want to keep that mentality of ‘okay, we’re here, we want to ruin your night.’”
Riverside will cap off a busy week with a home date against Logan-Magnolia Friday before traveling to Nodaway Valley for a tournament Saturday. Shenandoah will look to snap its five-game skid with a double header in Harlan Monday.
View video interviews with Conover, Martens and Richardson below.