(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska girls have been named First Team All-Conference Basketball by the Pioneer Conference.
Sterling senior Macy Richardson, Falls City Sacred Heart senior Jessica Wertenberger and Lourdes Central Catholic senior Aspen Meyer were all first team picks by the league.
Second-team honors went to Johnson-Brock's Taryn Ottemann and Brooklyn Behrends, Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff and Sterling's Katy Boldt.
Along the third team, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jenna Box, Falls City Sacred Heart's Jentry Lechtenberg, Humboldt-TRS' Jaylie McNealy and Johnson-Brock's Natalie Knippelmeyer were also honored.
Others that received honorable mention included Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt, HTRS' Laramie Glathar, Johnson-Brock's Halle Rasmussen, Lourdes Central Catholic's Ella Welsh and Sterling's Lauren Harms.
View the complete list of honorees below.
