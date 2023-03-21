KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska girls have been named First Team All-Conference Basketball by the Pioneer Conference.

Sterling senior Macy Richardson, Falls City Sacred Heart senior Jessica Wertenberger and Lourdes Central Catholic senior Aspen Meyer were all first team picks by the league.

Second-team honors went to Johnson-Brock's Taryn Ottemann and Brooklyn Behrends, Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff and Sterling's Katy Boldt.

Along the third team, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jenna Box, Falls City Sacred Heart's Jentry Lechtenberg, Humboldt-TRS' Jaylie McNealy and Johnson-Brock's Natalie Knippelmeyer were also honored.

Others that received honorable mention included Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt, HTRS' Laramie Glathar, Johnson-Brock's Halle Rasmussen, Lourdes Central Catholic's Ella Welsh and Sterling's Lauren Harms. 

View the complete list of honorees below.

Download PDF All-Pioneer Girls 2023.pdf

OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS   

MBCA All-District Girls & Boys Basketball   

Nebraska Capitol Conference Boys Basketball

Midland Empire Conference Girls & Boys Basketball

Trailblazer Conference Basketball

IPSWA All-State Boys Basketball

Missouri River Conference Basketball

IBCA All-Substate Basketball

Rolling Valley Conference Boys Basketball

IGCA All-State/All-District

Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Basketball

IPSWA Girls All-State 

All-275 Conference Basketball

Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball

Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball

Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball

Western Iowa Conference Basketball

IGCA All-District

IBCA All-State & All-District

Corner Conference Boys Basketball

Corner Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.