(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday.
With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
“Those early games we played definitely set the tone for the rest of the season,” East Mills co-head coach Claude Lang said. “We had situations where we thought we would capitalize and maybe pull through victories and we didn’t, but just the fact that we kept fighting and realized we had to be better in the fourth quarter, and we did that.”
East Mills outscored its final two opponents of the regular season, Stanton-Essex and Easton Union, 121-14.
A large part of that offensive production is thanks to the dynamic duo that inhabits the Wolverines’ backfield: quarterback Zach Thornburg and running back Ryan Stortenbecker.
In the regular season, Thornburg completed 44% of his passes for 1,170 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Stortenbecker rushed for 414 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 237 yards and five scores.
The weapons don’t stop there for East Mills, though, as the senior receiver tandem of Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew amassed 860 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Wolverines were stout all year. Stortenbecker led the team on that side of the ball as well, racking up 80.5 tackles and six interceptions, including three defensive touchdowns.
“[Stortenbecker] is a leader,” Lang said. “Leader on the field, leader off the field. He’s an awesome player to have. When he gets the ball, he’s super dangerous. Defensively, there’s a lot of times… he reads his keys and he flies to the ball, and it’s fun when he makes it.”
Stortenbecker and the Wolverines will need to be at the top of their game against a Southeast Warren team that has lived up to its top-five billing throughout the 2022 campaign.
“Looking at game film, [Southeast Warren] is definitely a group of big guys,” Lang said. “They really fire off the ball and they have very good blocking schemes. Right when you think you’ve done a good job stopping their run, they’re gonna hit you with the play action pass.”
The Warhawks, who’ve won eight consecutive games since their Week 0 loss to WACO, boast a balanced offense attack to accompany one of the best defenses in 8-player.
Trey Fisher serves as the team’s all-around playmaker. The sophomore has rushed for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns, while hauling in eight catches for 281 yards and five scores.
“We’re definitely gonna have to limit the big plays and make [Southeast Warren] get in third-and-long situations,” Lang said. “We’re gonna have a task for us up front.”
Southeast Warren hosts East Mills in the first round of the Iowa High School 8-player State Football playoffs Friday at 7 P.M.
Southeast Warren hosts East Mills in the first round of the Iowa High School 8-player State Football playoffs Friday at 7 P.M.