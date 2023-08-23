(Logan) -- As the cross country season approaches, one of KMAland's top programs is ready to take on this year's challenges.
It's an interesting year coming up for the Logan-Magnolia cross country program, with the boys program displaying depth and the girls program trying to complete their lineup.
"We're excited for another year," Logan-Magnolia Kelli Kersten said. "Both sides worked really hard in the offseason and have looked really strong in the preseason. I'm excited to see what they will do this season."
The girls program has been a perennial power in Class 1A. They've won six consecutive Western Iowa Conference titles and finished fourth in Class 1A last year.
While the Panthers have some talent at the top, such as last year's WIC champion Allysen Johnsen and Madison Sporrer -- who finished 16th at state, they also have lower numbers than usual. A key contributor to last year's team, Haedyn Hall, will miss this season with an injury.
"It might look a little different this year," Kersten said. "We're working on getting a couple more girls out to complete the team."
Ava Rowe and Mykah Robbins complete the lineup for the Panthers. While the team standpoint might still be undecided, Kersten expects big things from Johnsen and Sporrer this season.
"Everybody knows what kind of runners they are," she said. "They worked hard over the summer. It's fun to watch them push each other. I think they're going to do some really big things."
Meanwhile, the boys have a promising lineup, including key pieces from last year's middle school state championship team.
Lyrick Stueve is the Panthers' lone senior on the boys side.
"He's been working hard in the offseason," Kersten said. "Each year, he improves his times. I think he'll have a good year."
Wyatt Hawkins is back in the lineup, while Brody Davis and Meyrick Seymour contributed to Lo-Ma's middle school success.
"It's exciting," Kersten said about her lineup. "It's fun to see the boys group doing well, too. I'm excited to watch these boys, and I think we'll have a good junior high team as well."
The Panthers hope to enter the season confident and with the right mindset.
"We always need to improve on the mental side," Kersten said. "Everybody knows cross country is a mental sport. They need the confidence to know they can hit their paces and do these things."
While Coach Kersten might have some question marks in her lineups early on, the goals are still lofty.
"Hopefully, we can fill out a team," she said. "I think we still have the same goals. We'd love to keep our streak of conference champs alive. We'd love to get to state, and it would be awesome to have some of the boys go as well."
The Panthers host their home meet next Thursday.
Hear the full interview with Coach Kersten below.