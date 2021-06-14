(Oakland) -- One of the top feel-good stories of the 2021 KMAland baseball season is in the spotlight on Monday's sports feature.
Coach Cole Chapin's Riverside squad tallied three wins last week, snapping a losing streak that spanned 38 games, 1,432 days and featured a brief reprieve from varsity baseball participation.
"We are feeling good," Chapin said. "We have finally got stuff rolling in the right direction and playing complete games. We hadn't had that happen yet. It's a testament to the boys working hard and doing the right things to succeed."
The Bulldogs' win over East Mills was their first since they beat Clarinda Academy on July 8th, 2017. They followed with wins on Thursday and Friday over Missouri Valley and Riverside, bringing their record to 3-9 on the season.
"The common saying is the first one is always the hardest, and there's a lot of truth to that," Chapin said. "After our first win, the boys were focused and ready to get a second one. They are hungry."
Chapin feels his team's offensive growth has been the difference.
"We are finally buying into our approach at the plate and being more disciplined," he said. "We've walked a lot and are just swinging at good pitches."
Senior Ethan Reicks leads the team with a .538/.613/.731 line and 12 RBIs. Eddie Vlcek (.382/.500/.676, 4 RBI), Kyler Rieken (.286/.487/.357,), Grady Jeppesen (.208/.487/.250), Nathan Messerschmidt (.194/.324/.194), Kaeden Pleas (.125/.349/.125), Dalton Smith (.120/.324/.160) and Wyatt Hough (.083/.227/.083) have also came through for Riverside this season.
Reicks, Vlcek and Hough are the lone seniors on a relatively young squad.
"The younger guys are maturing, and our seniors are awesome," Chapin said. "Our biggest area of growth is getting those in-game at-bats that you can't get in practice."
Smith, Aiden Bell, Jeppesen, Pleas, Reicks, Jaden Tietsort, Rieken, Hough and Vlcek have seen time on the mound with a 9.27 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 71 innings.
"We have finally started throwing strikes consistently," Chapin said. "There's no crazy stuff going on. We are just playing baseball like it should be played."
The Bulldogs have a tough week in front of them as Western Iowa Conference clashes against AHSTW (Monday), Tri-Center (Tuesday), IKM-Manning (Thursday) and Treynor (Friday) await.
"It doesn't matter who we are playing. We just focus on us," Chapin said. "If we do the fundamental things, we will roll the dice against anybody. Those are all great teams, but we are not scared of anybody. We are going to go out and give our best shot every night."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Chapin.