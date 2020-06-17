(Oakland) -- For the second time in 24 hours, the Riverside softball squad scored 16 runs and remained unbeaten on the young season, doing so Wednesday night with a 16-6 victory over Griswold in six innings on KMA-FM 99.1.
"The girls played well," Coach Chris Conover said. "We stayed aggressive. A lot of small ball and pressure on the bases. That's what we did tonight to be effective."
The Bulldogs one-upped their 17-hit performance Tuesday night against AHSTW with an 18-hit outing Wednesday night. Riverside's entire lineup joined in on the fun with everyone recording at least one hit and scoring at least one run.
Senior Ashlyn Amdor paced Riverside's offensive attack with four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in five at-bats.
"They switched pitchers a couple times, so it was different," Amdor said. "Just hitting in the gap is the best bet with this team."
"She's been seeing the ball extremely well," Conover said. "That's why she's the lead on. When she's on -- that's when we get the line with all the bats we have behind her."
Junior Kenna Ford put together a winning performance in the circle and at the plate. Ford pitched the complete game to earn her third victory of the season. Offensively, she tallied two hits, one of which was a solo home run in the sixth to start Riverside's eventual game-winning 5-0 run.
"I made a few adjustments," Ford said of her homer. "It felt good off of the hands."
Shortstop Ari McGlade managed three hits and scored three times. Gracie Bluml drove in two runs, scored two runs and posted two hits. Meghan Reed also drove in two runs on two hits and plated three runs. Izzy Bluml also had two hits.
Riverside scored two in the first and four more in the second to push the lead to 6-1. Griswold trimmed the lead to 6-4 in the top of the third, but Riverside managed three runs in their portion of the inning to extend the lead to 9-4 and added another in the fifth. Griswold scored two runs in the sixth to trim it to 10-6, but Ford's homer marked the first of five runs for Riverside in the sixth, ending the game. The Bulldogs' three victories have come with a shoutout of Audubon and a pair of 16-run showings over AHSTW and Griswold.
Griswold managed 11 hits offensively -- paced by Anna Kelley's three-RBI, three-hit effort. Makenna Askeland had two hits and drove in two. Brenna Rossell started in the circle and was credited with the loss for the Tigers, who are now 1-2 on the season. Griswold will resume action Friday against Stanton.
Riverside's victory pushes the Bulldogs to 3-0, but they don't have much time to celebrate. They host Tri-Center tomorrow and will travel to Treynor Monday to face the defending WIC champions in a game that can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Derek Martin on the call.
"We're just taking it one game at a time," Conover said. "We still need to work on some things offensively, but it's all little things we need to work on and we will get there. I've got a great staff and we will pick them up."
The complete interviews with Amdor, Ford and Coach Conover can be found below.