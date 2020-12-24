(Oakland) -- They've only played eight games, but the Riverside boys basketball team is already halfway to matching their 2019-20 win total and have tripled their wins from this time a year ago.
"It feels really good," Coach Nicholas Kroon said of his team's fast start. "We are 3-5 overall and a couple bounces away from having a winning record. It feels really good from where you start. Our kids continue to improve. We feel pretty good."
The Bulldogs have tallied victories over IKM-Manning, Heartland Christian and Missouri Valley.
Their five losses have occurred at the hands of Stanton, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Treynor and Underwood, who are a combined 19-4.
While losing is never ideal, their tough slate gave the Bulldogs a chance to measure themselves early.
"I think it was really good to see those teams and see where you are," Kroon said. "We didn't have Drake Woods -- our point guard, but it forced other kids to get in. It allowed the kids some more minutes. I think it's making us stronger. It hurt early, but it's good to see those teams to see where you stack up."
Coach Kroon attributes Riverside's massive strides to their improved defense.
"Our goal is 50/50," he said. "We want to score 50 points and hold teams to 50 points. I think that's the big thing. Defensively, we can lock some teams down man-to-man.
The Bulldogs aren't far from their goal. They are averaging 47 points per game while holding their opponents to 49.8.
Their offensive production has been led by the emergence of freshman Grady Jeppesen, who is currently averaging 16.9 points per game.
While Coach Kroon expected Jeppesen to have an impact this season, not even he saw his epic start.
"I knew he would be contributing this year, but not having a summer to see him, I hadn't really got to see him since junior high last season," Kroon said. "I knew it was a possibility, but the things he is doing as a freshman are pretty outstanding. He's a student of the game. He watches a lot of film. It's been really fun to watch him."
Brogan Allensworth has complemented Jeppesen with 11.1 points per game while Woods, Bell and Ayden Salais have also been key contributors for the Bulldogs this season.
The Bulldogs return to action on January 5th when they face Audubon, followed by slates against Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center and AHSTW.
When they do come back from the break, Coach Kroon says they have some things to work on.
"Rebounding and shooting are big things," Kroon said. "We will also kinda tweak and improve our defense. We continue to get out-rebounded on most nights, that's a big thing. Limiting to one shot and done for the opponents will be something to work on as well."
The complete interview with Coach Kroon can be heard below.