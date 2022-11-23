(Oakland) -- The Riverside boys basketball team kicks off what expects to be a promising year on Tuesday when they face an always tough AHSTW squad.
The Bulldogs have been busy with preseason festivities, and Coach Nick Kroon likes his team’s trajectory as a new season looms.
"I think our kids are excited," Kroon said. "They're ready to get going. I'm excited to see how our rotation plays out because we've had some good competition at practice."
Kroon feels his team's work over the summer has put them in line to succeed this year.
"We worked on spacing within our offense and getting guys to move," Kroon said. "We did a nice job of switching on defense this year. Our man (defense) and rebounding were much improved. Those are the big things we looked at this summer. Our core group of guys had a really big summer."
The Bulldogs return their top six scorers from last year's 12-10 team.
"Since I've been here, we've relied a lot on underclassmen," Kroon said. "We've drilled stuff down. Our kids are older, stronger and ready to go."
Grady Jeppesen is Riverside's top-returning scorer after posting 18.9 points per game last year. Jeppesen shot 42.7% from the field and averaged 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.4 assists per contest last year.
"When your best player is your hardest worker, that sets a tone for everybody," Kroon said.
Unfortunately, Jeppesen won't play to start the season due to an injury sustained during football season.
Aiden Bell complemented Jeppesen with a stellar year last year. Bell posted 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.8 assists per game, and Ayden Salais accounted for 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
"I think Ayden Salais is one of the top point guards in southwest Iowa," Kroon said. "And Aiden is going to be one of the top shooters in the area."
Mason McCready, Jon Alff, Kyler Rieken, Garrett Hough and Davis Bramman also expect to contribute for the Bulldogs this season.
"Grady being out for a while will force our hand to deepen our rotation," Kroon said. "We have some nice pieces. I'm excited to see how those guys perform in the next couple of weeks."
Riverside opens their season on Tuesday against AHSTW. The Vikings return four starters from last year's Western Iowa Conference championship team and enter the season as the favorite to repeat.
AHSTW has had Riverside's number recently. The Vikings have won the last 17 meetings, including the last five by respective margins of 17, 51, 24, 34 and 34.
"It's big to see if we come out of the gates and hang with them," Kroon said. "It's a litmus test to see our rotation and what guys step up."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kroon.