(Oakland) -- While the Riverside girls track program has reached unexpected heights over the past year, the Bulldogs' boys squad has quietly become a contender.
"They've set the framework for us," Riverside boys track & field coach Alex Oliver said. "They've shown us how success works and the process of buying into knowing you're good enough to win meets."
The collaboration between the two meets have paid off. While the girls look to be the top team in the Western Iowa Conference and capable of making some noise at state, the boys are doing great things, too.
"We're off to a good start right now," Oliver said. "Every guy is working hard in practice. We hope the early success translates to later success."
The Riverside boys have put all the pieces together a few times this year. Their latest stellar outing came Thursday night at Stanton's Co-Ed in Griswold. The Bulldogs scored 120 points, edging ACGC by one point for the team title.
The Bulldogs doubled up on points in five events Thursday.
"We focused on having double scores," Oliver said. "We tried to emulate the strategy of southern Iowa teams. We had a lot of guys score. All in all, we had a good night against some pretty good competition. It was fun."
Ayden Salais led the Bulldogs' big night with wins in the 400 and 800. He also contributed to the winning 4x400. Salais and Jeppesen lead the lineup. Jeppesen joined Salais on the 4x400 and contributed to the winning sprint medley, alongside Mason McCready.
"They think track and talk strategy," Oliver said. "They want to get better. They like to win. That translates easily to track because it's a competition. They show up and do the work."
Riverside's strength has been numbers this year. Their deep roster allows Oliver to fenagle the lineup however they need.
"We had 30 different guys compete (Thursday)," he said. "It gives me a chance to move pieces around, keep people fresh and put our top scorers into events they have chances to win in so we can get those things ironed out."
Everything Coach Oliver's team does focuses on performing their best at the end of the season. They've seen the formula work for the girls program.
"It's a fine line between balancing workouts but also getting enough work in," he said. "We're trying to prevent some injuries, but also trying to compete at four events in a meet. It's a challenge for some people, but they've started to process that. They want to do well and score points."
Riverside returns to action Monday at the Jerome Howe Relays in Treynor. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Oliver.