(Oakland) -- The Riverside boys track team was one of the first KMAland programs to hit the pavement this season, and they are pleased with their early results.
The Bulldogs went to Concordia on Saturday for an indoor meet.
"A couple of weeks to go, our goals gotta race," Coach Alex Oliver said. "I was really jealous. It was really nice for the boys to get out and compete at Concordia University. We were lucky to compete. It was a nice to meet for us."
The early-season meet allowed Oliver to gauge where his team is as many are either coming off extensive winter sports seasons or dabbling with another sport while running track.
"A lot of the kids that haven't been able to compete at the high school level are competing," Oliver said. "It's showing some positive results, which is a good thing for them. We had to do a little recovery, but the kids have bought in and worked hard. You can see those results."
It's been a successful season for the Riverside boys athletic programs. The football team made a deep postseason run, their wrestling squad had five state qualifiers, and Coach Nick Kroon's basketball program posted its best season in eight years while qualifying for a district final.
Oliver hopes the previous success will trickle onto the track.
"Mentality wise, it's about winning," he said. "Some of the seniors realize this is their last time. They are all about winning. I like to see that mentality. It's trickling down to some of the younger kids."
Seniors Drake Woods and Brogan Allensworth were vital to Riverside's football success last fall and had strong showings in their first track meet of the year. Allensworth took second in the high jump and joined Woods on the third-place 4 x 400 relay squad. Woods also finished fifth in the 400 meters.
"They haven't really competed much in high school track," Oliver said about Allensworth and Woods. "Now they are both out, working hard and scoring points."
Ben Schroder was a state qualifier in cross country and will compete in the distance events.
Mikey Casson, Aidan Bell, Grady Jeppeson, Kyler Rieken and JJ Wilson also figure into Oliver's lineup this season.
"It will be interesting to try to fill the whole lineup and try to score as many points as possible," Oliver said. "I haven't really game-planned the relays. I'll have to do that once the outdoor season starts next Tuesday."
The Bulldogs' first meet is at Audubon. They follow that with meets at Treynor and AHSTW on the 6th and 8th.
"The first couple of weeks is about getting times down, so you know where your baseline is," Oliver said. "We have about five or six guys that are also playing golf or soccer at the same, so keeping those kids healthy and giving them recovery days is also a primary goal for the early part of our season."
Oliver hopes his team's short-term approach will help achieve their long-term goals.
"We want to be in the top half of the conference," he said. "Two years ago, we were one point away from that. That has bothered me a little bit. We have some athletes that can do that. Lastly, we want to have as many athletes at state track as possible. Nobody on our team has been there, so it's definitely a goal to get as many Bulldogs on the Blue Oval as possible."
Oliver made his comments on Wednesday's sports feature, which can be heard below.