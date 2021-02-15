(Oakland) -- Riverside avenges earlier season loss to Stanton in a 57-49 postseason victory on a Monday night.
The first time these two teams met was in week two of the regular season. The Stanton Vikings won that matchup by a score of 65-58. Tonight's game started out close with neither team getting an edge as after the first it was tied at 13. Head coach Nicholas Krohn spoke about the victory.
“That had a lot of parallels to the last game, we didn’t get down as much, but we are ecstatic. A lot of our kids don’t remember much of a playoff game and this is getting a legit win in the playoffs at home,” Krohn said.
One spark to propel the Bulldogs was in the second quarter by outscoring Stanton by a 21-10 margin and taking a 34-23 lead into the locker room. One large piece of the strong second quarter was the play from Brogan Allensworth who led Riverside with 15 points at the half. Allensworth spoke on what worked well for him.
“It was getting to the basket. I was able to do that and then shoot over them,” Allensworth said.
Coach Krohn also spoke on the second quarter run.
“The big thing was to start penetrating a little bit. They were really focused on Grady (Jeppesen) so it was getting other people to get into the lane and look for Brogan. I thought Brogan did an outstanding job in the first half and I thought it made them have to rethink their defensive gameplan,” Krohn said.
Stanton, however, would not go down without a fight as the Vikings only allowed 5 points the entire 3rd quarter and made it a 6 point game at the end of the 3rd quarter. That’s when the Bulldogs started to look toward someone to control the pace of the game.
“Once we combated the run we did a good job. You can see the difference Drake Woods makes, we didn’t have him the last time we played them and that is a huge difference. He is just a calming and comforting presence on the floor and he hit a couple big shots too,” Krohn said.
Woods finished the game with 12 points and 6 assists to control the Bulldog offense. Brogan Allensworth who had such a strong first half found himself in foul trouble and picked up his fifth with three minutes left in the game but he left his team with a positive message.
“I just told them to pick their heads up and go out there and take the win,” Allensworth said.
Allensworth finished with 19 points on 9-14 from the floor along with 12 rebounds and a block. Riverside was able to hold onto a narrow victory thanks to free throws from Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen to give the Bulldogs a postseason victory.
The Bulldogs improve to 11-10 and will await the winner of CAM and Fremont-Mills who play on Wednesday. Stanton ends their season with a 12-8 record. Allensworth spoke on what a postseason win means for his team.
“This is the first actual playoff win since Ricky Williams so it’s pretty big for us. This guarantees a .500 season so it’s pretty big,” Allensworth said.
