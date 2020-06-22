(Treynor) -- An early lead, a strong pitching performance and some clutch defensive plays.
All aspects that eventually added up to a historical 4-3 win for Riverside (4-1, 3-0) over Treynor (2-3, 1-3) in Western Iowa Conference softball action on Monday night.
“The fact that we’ve never beat them is pretty cool,” Ashlyn Amdor said. “This was definitely a big game we needed to win.”
“It means a lot,” Kenna Ford added. “We wanted to go out there and play our game. We got it done. That’s the thing that mattered.”
The win for the Bulldogs is the first over Treynor in the QuikStats era, which spans back to the 2007 season and 29 straight games prior to Monday night.
“Hats off to Treynor,” Riverside coach Chris Conover said. “They played above the level that we’ve seen previously. We knew we were going to have to find ways to scrape runs across. Luckily, we sneaked one more than they did.”
Riverside opened the scoring by putting two across in each of the first two innings. Amdor led off the game with a four-pitch walk, moved around to third on a bunt single and error off Gracie Bluml’s bat and then came across on a passed ball strikeout. Bluml later scored on an RBI groundout by Meghan Reed.
In the second, Jadyn Achenbach reached on an infield single and moved around to third on a sacrifice bunt and error off the bat of Ari McGlade. Both runners later came in on wild pitches to stake Ford to a 4-0 advantage.
“It was a good start, but the contact we were making wasn’t still to the level we were wanting,” Conover said. “I liked the at bats and how we pushed the count.”
Treynor found a pair of runs in the third. Alyssa Kellar landed in her second bunt single of the night and stole second with one out. Riverside committed a two-base error on a hard hit grounder by Stella Umphreys, who was replaced by courtesy runner Rachel Kinsella. Kinsella then scored on another two-out error to cut the lead in half.
In the middle innings, the game was largely dominated by the two pitchers - Ford and Treynor 8th grader Jadyn Huisman.
Huisman, who finished with seven strikeouts, allowed just one hit between the third and seventh frames and worked around a total of five walks and three Cardinals errors. Ford faced four batters each in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames, but never ran into serious trouble.
“I pitched a lot better than a few days ago,” Ford said. “I wasn’t bad. I hit my spots a lot easier today.”
The Cardinals put together one final rally in the last of the seventh. Kellar walked on five pitches, reaching for the fourth time, and then stole her third base. The play of the game followed when Amdor made an incredible diving play in short center field to retire Tori Castle.
“I saw vintage Ash,” Conover said. “I’ve said for the past three years, she is the best defensive outfielder in the WIC. Ash is a shutdown centerfielder and always has been. I had no doubt she would catch it. I’ve seen it too many times with her.”
“We have kind of got to know Treynor as a bunting team,” Amdor chimed in. “I knew to scoot up and saw it coming towards me. I thought it would be a bad time to not get it, so I just went all out.”
Riverside wasn’t out of the woods just yet, though, as Stella Umphreys narrowly missed a game-tying home run. Moments after the foul ball, she singled in Kellar to bring the Cardinals within one. However, Ford induced a grounder back to the mound to end the game and the long drought against their WIC counterpart.
“I told Kenna to make sure she does a nice solid under toss,” Conover said. “I saw the look on Kenna’s face, and I knew exactly what she was doing. She was securing it.”
Ford had eight strikeouts on the night to move to 4-1 on the season and joined Achenbach and Bluml in finishing with the only Riverside hits. Kellar had three of Treynor’s knocks, stole three bases and scored twice in the defeat.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday night, but Riverside’s game likely has the biggest stakes with an undefeated WIC showdown with Underwood.
“We hope to have a great crowd,” Conover said. “We knew we had to get through this game. We knew it was a trap game in about three different ways. Now we can focus on Underwood and give them our best shot.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Conover, Amdor and Ford below.