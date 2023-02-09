(Oakland) -- The Riverside girls shook off a slow start to keep their season alive on Thursday night.
The shots weren't falling early, but the Bulldogs (7-15) eventually settled in and opened the postseason with a 43-31 win over Griswold (2-21) in a Class 1A Region 5 first round contest.
"We gritted it out," Riverside head girls basketball coach Mitch Rice said. "I thought we executed well, and the girls moved the ball well. We struggled at the free-throw line, but outside of that, we played hard. I was proud of their effort."
The Bulldogs had opportunities in the first quarter but couldn't capitalize, allowing Griswold to take a 10-7 lead into the second quarter. Riverside scored the first six of the second quarter and never trailed again, taking a 24-16 lead into halftime and a 30-20 lead into the fourth before holding off a late surge from Griswold.
The Bulldogs feasted on scoring in transition and inside the paint Thursday night.
"Get the ball inside and pound the boards," Coach Rice said about his team's approach. "We knew we were taller. We focused on getting it down there and doing that. The girls did a good job of that."
Ayla Richardson and Adaline Martens each poured in a team-high 12 points.
"We've worked on getting it inside and in transition," Martens said. "We definitely did that."
"We pushed the ball really well and ended up with the dub," Richardson said. "We were playing well. We took a breath, started doing things at our own pace and got better throughout the game. I was going where the gaps were."
Riverside's defense slowed Griswold down for the final three quarters, turning turnovers into points.
"It's what we do," Rice said. "We play a hard man. Our girls do a great job of talking and moving. Our help-side defense is really good, and it's a credit to how hard they've been working."
Lydia Erickson tacked on seven points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Madison Kelley crashed the boards with 12 rebounds.
McKenna Wiechman led Griswold with 11 points in her final game in the Tiger uniform. Wiechman is one of two seniors for Griswold, along with Emma Mundorf.
With the win, Riverside is onto a regional quarterfinal against 1A No. 9 Woodbine (20-2) on Tuesday. Coach Rice knows his team must find holes in the Tigers' aggressive defense.
"It's going to be a full-court press," he said. "They're going to be physical. We can't turn the ball over and let their pressure dictate our offense. If we can do that, we'll be just fine. We're excited for the opportunity."
Click below to view the full interviews with Martens, Richardson and Coach Rice.