(Shenandoah) -- One year ago, Shenandoah held off Riverside by three points to win the Fillie Relay title. The Bulldogs flipped the script on Thursday night.
Riverside recorded 128 points, outscored Shenandoah by 27 points and won eight events on their way to a team title.
"I think we performed well," said senior Izzy Bluml. "We were missing about seven girls on a band and choir trip to Chicago. We knew we were coming into this short-handed, so everybody had to put in the work tonight,"
"We showed our strengths, even if some of our better runners were gone," said junior Veronica Andrusyshyn. "We pulled through. Our team has so much fun and acts like a family."
Andrusyshyn, Bluml, Carly Henderson and Elly Henderson combined for 90.5 points.
And Carly Henderson, Bluml and Andrusyshyn were three-time victors for the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Henderson ran to titles in the 800 (2:39.07) and 1500 (5:33.26) while contributing to the championship 4x800 team (11:16.66).
Andrusyshyn continued her winning ways in the 100 hurdles (16.53) and took first in the 100 (13.26). The speedster also contributed to the winning sprint medley (1:59.61).
"I've been struggling with the first hurdle," she said. "One of my goals was to three-step the hurdles and finish strong. And I know I can get better throughout the season."
Bluml anchored the victorious sprint medley quartet and ran to championships in the 200 (28.29) and 400 (1:05.22).
"I've done better getting out of the blocks and going hard around the corners," Bluml said about the 200. "The wind died down, so that was helpful."
Ellie Murray and Emma Gordon joined Andrusyshyn and Bluml on the sprint medley, while Elly Henderson, Macy Woods and Mack Olmstead-Mitchell contributed to the winning 4x800 with Carly Henderson.
Hailey Egbert shined for Shenandoah in the runner-up performance.
Egbert claimed the title in the 3000 (12:04.18) and took second in the 1500.
"In the 3000, I stayed behind the girl in front and passed her in the end," Egbert said. "Pacing was important. I had to stay in there and stay in the race."
Sara Morales was a champion for the Fillies in the discus with a heave of 108-01.00.
Fremont-Mills finished third as a team while Emily Madison went 4-for-4. Madison claimed top honors in the 400 hurdles (1:13.23) and high jump (5-01.00). She also contributed to the winning shuttle hurdle (1:12.90) and distance medley (4:45.01) teams.
"I tried my hardest and had fun with it," Madison said. "I didn't slow and told myself I could do it."
Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson and McKenna Woods were also on the shuttle hurdle, while Gute, Carlie Chambers and Teagan Ewalt contributed to the distance medley.
Ewalt, Wilson, Chambers and Trinity Kates ended the night with a 4x400 title (4:31.20).
Bedford's Emily Baker won the shot put with a toss of 40-04.50. Her throw is her best of the season and the top toss in KMAland.
And Baker has posted this throw while still recovering from an ACL injury.
"I've been trying to hit 40 for a while,” Baker said. ”It feels good coming off a nine-month injury. After I got cleared, I hit the weight room to prepare for the track season."
The quartet of Kaylee Detrick, Abby Dukes, Erica Sayler and Emma Chapman won the 4x100 (55.01) and 4x200 (1:56.51) to help the Bulldogs to a fourth-place performance.
Liz Carbaugh (Red Oak) was also a champion. She took first in the long jump by jumping 16-00.00.
Check out full interviews with Egbert, Madison, Baker, Andrusyshyn and Bluml below.
Click here for full results.