(Oakland) -- The Riverside Bulldogs are 2-0 for the first time since 2004. Now they will look to get to 3-0 against a hungry St. Albert squad.
Coach Darrell Frain says his team -- and the communities of Riverside -- are excited about the perfect start.
"We are really excited about where we are at," Frain said. "We haven't been in this situation before. We're really excited to go into a big game 2-0. We just got to keep getting better. We expected to have a pretty good year, but it has kinda went a little better than we anticipated. We just got to build on it."
The Bulldogs' two victories have come over Red Oak and Riverside by a combined score of 81-2. Their most recent victory was a 36-2 win on the road against West Monona. Riverside held the Spartans to only 176 yards of offense while rushing for 276 yards themselves on 31 carries. Frain attributes their dominant win to the men in the trenches, on both sides.
"They dominated pretty much the whole game," Frain said. "They're kinda growing into their bodies and setting the tone for us."
Defensively, the Bulldogs are not afraid to be aggressive, which has paid off thus far.
"Our line is setting the edge and the tone for the linebackers to run," Frain said. "We're getting better, we have got a long ways to go, but they're all doing a great job."
Riverside's defensive efforts have been paced by Eddie Vlcek at defensive end, who has a team-high 8.5 tackles. Caden Manzer and Nathan Messerschmidt have accrued eight tackles apiece while Brody Zimmerman, Jace Rose, Eli Ryun, Kaiden Hendricks and Drake Woods have also made their presence known on defense.
Offensively, junior Austin Kremkoski has posed as a dual-threat quarterback for Coach Frain's offense, posting 273 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 149 yards and three scores on the ground.
"He's been a leader," Frain said. "He's taking charges of the offense. He's done a great job and I expect it to continue."
Junior running back Rhett Bentley has been a workhorse for the Bulldogs' rushing attack with 235 yards and five scores. Senior Brogan Allensworth has been Kremkoski's favorite target, hauling in six passes for 112 yards and two scores.
While the Bulldogs have been executing well, Coach Frain feels they can still improve in that facet.
"There's a lot of little things," Frain said. "I like where we're at, but when you win and watch film, it's a lot easier to accept some of those flaws."
Up next for Riverside is St. Albert. The Falcons enter the contest at 0-2 with losses to Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia, who are both state-ranked teams in the most recent Radio Iowa poll.
It's no secret the Falcons' speed and variety of playmakers will create a challenge for the Bulldogs.
"They have so much more speed than we have right now," Frain said. "We have to contain them. I like what we can do. Hopefully, we can step up and meet those challenges."
If the Bulldogs are to win, Frain feels it will come down to the fundamentals and playing their style, not St. Albert's.
"No big plays, no turnovers," he said. "If we take care of those things, I give us a chance."
Joe Narmi will be in Oakland Friday night providing updates as part of the Week 3 coverage, which begins at 6:20 Friday evening. The complete interview with Coach Frain can be heard below.