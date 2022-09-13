(Oakland) -- Riverside football is working on playing a full four quarters. While the Bulldogs are winless through three games, they feel they aren’t that far away from turning the season around in a big way.
“We play pretty well at times,” Bulldogs head coach Darrell Frain told KMA Sports. “We’re 0-3, but I really don’t think we’re that bad of a team.”
Case in point: Riverside trailed KMAland A/1A/2A No. 3 and KMA Sports state No. 4 Mount Ayr by just six with five minutes to go in the third quarter this past Friday. The Raiders, though, scored 20 points in the final 17 minutes for a 26-point win.
“One little thing happened, and it snowballed on us,” Frain said. “That’s been the story of the season. We’ve got to mentally and physically just stay in the game for the whole four quarters. I think we have a chance to win a lot of games, but right now it hasn’t been working out.”
Other than Friday’s loss to Mount Ayr, Riverside dropped a 30-28 game to St. Albert and had another “snowball” situation in a 41-0 loss to Red Oak – a contest that was within two scores at half.
Now, it comes down to trying to stop the snowball effect for the remaining five games this season.
“We talk a lot about it,” Frain said. “It’s one of those deals where you try to keep them mentally on top of things and emotionally on top of things. Last year, we started really strong, and we didn’t finish the way we would have liked to. We talk about that a lot. We want to be better every day and every game. Hopefully, we can focus on the next day, and it will take care of itself.”
Within that growth is a group high on diversity when it comes to experience and age. Junior Grady Jeppesen is starting at quarterback for the first time this season while seniors Aiden Bell and Ayden Salais are veterans at receiver. Meanwhile, leading rusher Jaxon Gordon is one of three freshmen starting for the Bulldogs this season.
Defensively, Frain points to seniors Nathan Messerschmidt, JJ Wilson and Brody Zimmerman as veterans leading the way for a unit that continues to improve by the game.
“We’ve got a wide range of ages there,” Frain said. “They’re playing well, but four quarters is a big deal for us right now. We’ve got to prove that we can do it.”
The Bulldogs, which have played the seventh-ranked schedule in Class A according to the BCMoore Power Rankings, will look for their first win this Friday when they travel to Sidney for a Class A District 7 meeting. The Cowboys are 1-2 overall and 0-2 in district play.
“We were at the same camp as they were this summer,” Frain said. “They are so much better than they were in the past. They’re more physical than they’ve been in the past, and they’ve got a lot more speed. They’re going to create a lot of problems for us.”
Sidney has followed an opening-week win over Wayne with district defeats at the hands of Southwest Valley and Earlham. They’ve largely kept the ball on the ground (104 runs to 31 passes this season), but they’re averaging just 2.9 yards per tote.
“They run an offense a bit similar to us, and they run a defense similar to us,” Frain said. “Running scout team won’t be so tough this week. We’re very concerned because we’ve seen them, and hopefully we can turn our game on and have a chance on Friday night.”
While Frain is focused on preparing for what Sidney likes to do, they are also plenty focused on correcting their mistakes from the first three weeks.
“We talk about everybody makes mistakes,” he said, “but we can’t make them multiply. We talk about playing fast all the time. If you’re flying to the ball on defense and flying to your blocks and running things out as hard as you can as a skill player, mistakes (happen). If they do come, everything will take care of itself at the high school level. We just have to play hard all the time.”
Kent Poncelow will have reports from Riverside/Sidney on Friday evening. Listen for complete Week 4 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Check out the full interview with Coach Frain below.