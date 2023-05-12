(Guthrie Center) -- The Riverside girls track & field team positioned itself nicely for a memorable week at the Blue Oval.
One year after a third-place finish in Class 1A, the Bulldogs put themselves in position to collect another trophy after an impressive showing at Thursday's state qualifying meet in Guthrie Center.
The Bulldogs scored 151.5 points and qualified seven events for state.
Senior Veronica Andrusyshyn had a role in three of those qualifications. Andrusyshyn had statement showings in the 100 (13.03) and 100 hurdles (15.46) and contributed to the Bulldogs' winning 4x200 (1:47.19).
"For my 100, I knew my block start was the biggest thing," she said. "I couldn't get out too early. But if I was too late to the game, there was a chance I was already done. I've had a mental block in my hurdles lately. I wanted to overcome that. This whole season, I haven't been successful in the 100 hurdles. I knew I had to show myself."
Teammate Madison Kelley won the discus (98-05.25). The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 (3:32.30), 4x800 (8:28.28) and distance medley (4:21.57).
Carly Henderson was on the 4x200, 4x400 and distance medley, Lydia Erickson and Elly Henderson were on the 4x200 and 4x400 and Veronica Schechinger contributed to the winning 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley teams.
Nodaway Valley was second in the team standings with 113 points. The Wolverines sent five events through to Des Moines. Three of those came in individual races: Abby Engles in the 400 (1:01.00), Emma Lundy in the \200 (26.33) and Jorja Holliday in the shot put (35-07.00).
Engles and Lundy also qualified for state in the sprint medley (1:54.27) and 4x100 (50.59).
"It's my senior year, and my number one goal has been to go to state in the open 400," Engles said. "We've worked hard all season."
Tri-Center posted a third-place day and two automatic qualifications, thanks to Isah VanArsdol in the 800 (2:25.66) and Emile Sorenson in the long jump (15-03.50).
"I'm glad I made it to state," VanArsdol said. "I'm just super excited. I knew I needed to get out and stay in front. That helped me. I got out in the first 100. That was beneficial."
For Sorenson, her state qualification comes after missing out last year.
"(Last year) was frustrating because I missed it by one spot," Sorenson said. "It feels good to get back. I wasn't jumping super well tonight, but it was good to get a good jump out of the way."
Audubon's Stefi Beisswenger, Glidden-Ralston's Vanessa Koehler and Ar-We-Va's Maggie Ragaller secured their spots in Des Moines.
Beisswenger dominated in the 3000, rattling off an 11:53.05 to win by over 33 seconds. Her impressive showing means she can improve on last year's sixth-place state medal.
"I'm feeling happy about how I did," Beisswenger said. "My coach told me to start off strong. That's what I did. I tried to keep my pace and pick it up a little more in the last couple laps."
Koehler claimed the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00.
"At Drake Relays, I didn't do as good as I wanted to," Koehler said. "I'm glad to get back there and redeem myself."
Ragaller's title was in the 400 hurdles. She overcame her routine pre-race nerves to drop a time of 1:09.75.
"It's exciting," Ragaller said. "I still get super anxious, but I think (Thursday) was good. I know I can run well. This is a nice payoff."
ACGC paced the field on the boys side. The Chargers scored 146 points and grabbed six automatic qualifications.
CAM led KMAland teams. The Cougars tallied 102.5 points and moved five events on to Des Moines. Corbin Peach won the discus (137-02.50), while Jack Follmann and Sam Foreman led the way in their other qualifications. Foreman narrowly beat Follmann in the 110 hurdles (15.37) and contributed to the champion shuttle hurdle (1:01.25) and 4x400 (3:31.61) relays.
"We came in knowing the shuttle was going to make it," Foreman said. "In the 110, I knew I had to beat Jack. It's pretty nice."
Follmann joined Foreman on those relays and won the 400 hurdles (56.27).
"I ran a pretty good race," Follmann said about his showing in the 400 hurdles. "I won, so that's all that matters. I got out well and maintained my stride on the backstretch. I didn't finish well, but that's something to work on."
IKM-Manning finished third with 98.5 points. The Wolves showcased their bevy of talented distance runners and qualified for state in three events. Reed Hinners played a role in all three berths. Hinners worked as part of the winning 4x800 (8:26.01) and distance medley (3:44.55). He also won a thrilling 1600 (4:35.84), in which he chased down teammate Caden Keller and ACGC's Justin Reinhart.
"I usually try to speed up with about 650 (meters) left," Hinners said. "Then I keep trying to get faster and faster. With the pace, I felt I could go faster. I made a move in the second lap and didn't look back. That's a seven-second PR for me. I had no idea I could run a time like that."
Riverside's Ayden Salais will stay busy next week. He won the 400 (50.96) and helped the Bulldogs qualify in the sprint medley (1:36.07).
"I'm excited to return back to state," Salais said. "I'm just happy to compete. Our handoffs were clean. My teammates ran fast, and I closed it out. We rely on each other. (In the 400), I try to drag guys out to the 200 meter mark and then kick."
Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Lance Clayburg turned a disappointing showing in the discus into a state qualification in the shot put. Clayburg entered Thursday as the top-seeded thrower in the discus but finished second. He followed with a title in the shot put behind a throw of 49-07.00.
"I haven't been doing great in the shot put," Clayburg said. "I PR'd. This is the right time to do it."
Audubon's Zeke Konkler was the 800 champion. He edged Tri-Center's Carter Kunze with a time of 2:04.05.
"I'm excited I made it," he said. "I've been so close every year. This is a big deal. I've never been one to set the pace, but I took charge and held it all the way through."
While Kunze fell short of the automatic qualification in the 800, he did advance in the long jump with a leap of 19-01.50.
"I thought I performed well," Kunze said. "I didn't jump my best, but it was still enough. I ran fast and jumped high. It was a good day to jump. The conditions were alright."
All events winners automatically qualify for state. The rest of the Class 1A field consists of 14 at-large spots. Those will be announced on Friday.
Click here to view the interviews with Andrusyshyn, Beisswenger, Clayburg, Engles, Follmann, Foreman, Hinners, Koehler, Konkler, Kunze, Ragaller, Salais, Sorenson and VanArsdol.