(Oakland) -- The Riverside girls track team will be busy in Des Moines this week, thanks to last week's district championship showing.
The Bulldogs scored 92 points at their 1A State Qualifying Meet in Mondamin and qualified for state in six events.
"This is something we have been working for," Coach Jared Hoffman said. "Our girls ran excellent. There weren't too many surprises or letdowns."
Hoffman says their success is a culmination of the effort they've put in this season, but a district title was not on their radar.
"They worked hard all year," he said. "I didn't have it in my mind that we were up for a district title until about three races left. It was a really good night for us."
Veronica Andrusyshyn played a hand in four qualifications for the Bulldogs. The speedy sophomore punched her ticket in the 100 and contributed to the 4x100, shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays.
"Coming into the season, I wasn't sure how quick she would be," Hoffman said. "We knew she had some speed, but didn't know how fast she would be. She's a great starter for us. She gets out of the blocks well and starts all three relays that she's on. I've been happy with the way she's come along."
Freshman Lydia Erickson qualified in the 200 and as a member of the sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x400 teams.
"We knew she was quick from what she did in middle school, but we didn't know how strong her 400s would be," Hoffman said. "She's run real well in those. We know she has talent. I'm excited to see what she can do this week."
Izzy Bluml is the veteran presence in the Bulldogs' lineup and a member of the 4x100, sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 4x400
"She was on a couple of relays a few years ago," Hoffman said. "She's been our leader for workouts. I can always rely on her to be solid on the relays."
Freshman Emma Gordon is a member of the sprint medley and 4x100. Kya Hackett, Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell and Macy Woods are also state-bound in at least one relay.
"We are happy with everyone's work this year," Hoffman said.
The Bulldogs hope to make their time in Des Moines worthwhile this weekend with some medals. And Coach Hoffman hopes his team isn't rattled by the atmosphere.
"We have to let them get used to it," he said. "We'll try to keep them relaxed and have them enjoy the moment because it goes by fast. Hopefully, we come out of there with a few medals and inspire some younger kids to get there as well."
Derek Martin (@d2mart) and Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Des Moines this weekend. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hoffman.