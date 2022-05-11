(Oakland) -- The Riverside girls track team enters Thursday's Class 1A State Qualifying Meet as the favorite to punch many tickets to Des Moines.
The Bulldogs have stayed healthy and consistent this season, setting the stage for a strong district showing.
"We feel pretty good," Coach Jared Hoffman said. "We've had a good season. We won a few meets and have had some good times. We're in the right position just in time for districts."
The Bulldogs returned many pieces from last year's district championship team, but Hoffman admits he had some skepticism around his team's season when it began.
"I didn't know how we would be at the beginning of the season, but they've worked hard and impressed me," he said. "You don't want to peak too early, and we hope that peak starts this week."
The Bulldogs have just one senior: Izzy Bluml.
Bluml has been a staple of the Riverside lineup in the sprints and contributed to their 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Aside from Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Veronica Andrusyshyn, Elly Henderson, Emma Gordon, Macy Woods, Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger, Ayla Richardson and Lili McCready have also been among the contributors for Riverside this year.
The Bulldogs have their sights set on Thursday's state qualifier in Tabor.
Only the event champion automatically qualifies for state in Class 1A. The Bulldogs are the favorite in the 200 (Erickson), 800 (Carly Henderson), 100 hurdles (Andrusyshyn), 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley.
Their top ranking in nine events creates a question for Hoffman when creating Thursday's lineup -- focus on relays or individual events?
"It used to be about what we could qualify for state," Hoffman said. "Now, it's about what we can score at state. We have some top relays, but a lot of girls on those. And we have some highly-ranked individuals. I'm still tinkering with the lineup, but we've got to be ready on Thursday. Hopefully, we will run well."
AHSTW, Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton and Tri-Center are also running in Tabor on Thursday.
Derek Martin will have reports from this meet. Check out the full interview with Coach Hoffman below.