(Tabor) -- The Riverside girls and St. Albert boys claimed district championships, posting several personal bests for the season in the process at Thursday’s 1A state qualifying track meet in Tabor.
Both winning teams scored 127 points and claimed eight event wins apiece on the evening. The Bulldogs were followed by St. Albert in the girls race, as the Saintes finished with 101 points. Fremont-Mills (89), Lenox (66) and Tri-Center (63) rounded out the top five.
Riverside’s big night came behind four-gold evenings from Veronica Andrusyshyn, Lydia Erickson and Elly Henderson. Andrusyshyn won the 100 (12.56) and 100 hurdles (15.43) and anchored the winning 4x100 (52.00) and 4x200 (1:49.56) teams.
“It was really hot today,” Andrusyshyn told KAM Sports. “It was kind of stressful trying to cool down after every race, but I felt good warming up. I just felt really good today.”
Erickson claimed the 200 (26.66), ran for the 4x1 and 4x2 winners and ran third for the victorious 4x400 (4:21.54).
“It’s definitely been a special year,” Erickson said. “We have a lot of girls on our team who really keep running strong.”
Henderson’s wins all came in relays, as she was on the 4x2, 4x4, 4x800 (10:38.60) and distance medley (4:37.73). Izzy Bluml (4x1, 4x2, 4x4) and Macy Woods (4x4, 4x8, DMR) ran for three winning relays while Carly Henderson (4x8, DMR) and Emma Gordon (4x1, DMR) were on two each and Veronica Schechinger (4x8) ran for one.
The St. Albert boys were 21 points better than Lenox, which scored 106. Riverside took third with 74, Fremont-Mills had 61 in fourth and Tri-Center put up 56.5 in fifth.
The Falcons leaned on a special day from sprinter Brendan Monahan, who claimed the 100 (10.78), 200 (22.17) and 400 (53.36) and anchored the winning 4x100 (45.73) along with John Helton, Tony Busch and Keaton Barnes.
“It was good,” Monahan said. “Two PRs today, and I’m pretty happy with it. I thought I got good starts in the (100 and 200), but I misjudged the wind on the backstretch in the 400.”
Colin Lillie claimed a pair of golds, too, for St. Albert in winning the 1600 (4:43.82) and 3200 (10:32.53).
“It was a rough day as far as times go,” Lillie said. “Just getting to state is great. I’m looking forward to (it). I didn’t feel great today, but it’s good to get in.”
Brandon McCall was the other individual winner for the Falcons, tossing a personal best in the shot put (48-01.50), and the 4x800 (8:48.62) team of Parker Heisterkamp, Adam Denny, Hadyn Piskorski and Luke Wettengel claimed a gold of their own.
The St. Albert girls also had a strong afternoon, getting a distance double from Reese Duncan. Duncan ran a 5:38.67 in the 1500 and a 12:21.78 in the 3000 to punch her ticket to state.
“I felt pretty good,” Duncan said. “I was trying to run a smart race. I went out well in the first two laps (of the 1500), and then let the third and fourth take care of itself. (In the 3000), it was the same. I ran the first mile smart and let the rest take care of itself.”
Lauren Williams was the other winner and automatic state qualifier for St. Albert. The two-time state medalist qualified for the 400 hurdles (1:09.24) for a third time.
Southwest Valley sophomore Emma Cooper was a big winner in the long jump (16-05.75), posting her own personal best of the season.
“I’m just really excited,” Cooper said. “I fell short last year. I got second, and I really came into this meet with a good mindset. I was really hoping to make state, and I’m just really excited.”
Lenox freshman Sadie Cox was second to Cooper in the long jump, but she won the 400 (1:02.14) and was the anchor for the Tigers’ sprint medley really (1:55.85) along with Gabby Robles, Zoey Reed and Brooklynn Ecklin.
“It felt really great to cross the finish line, knowing I was guaranteed to go (to state),” Cox said. “We had been working hard in practice on pacing and getting out strong.”
Tri-Center’s Kyla Corrin nabbed a victory of her own, running to a win in the 800 (2:34.08) in just her second attempt at the open event.
“I came in pretty nervous with the heat,” she said, “but as long as I kept my pace. I knew I had to work hard on the second lap and that would hopefully be able to keep my pace.”
Other individual qualifiers on the night were Emily Madison of Fremont-Mills in the high jump (5-02.00), Bedford’s Emily Baker in the shot put (40-03.50) and Sidney’s Lily Peters in the discus (111-00). Madison was the anchor for the other winning relay, joining with Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson and McKenna Woods in winning the shuttle hurdle relay (4:37.73).
The Lenox boys continued a strong season of their own, finishing as the runner-up behind four event wins. Freshman Gabe Funk was a part of two of those, winning the 400 hurdles (57.98) on his own and running the lead leg for the shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.84) along with Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck and Johnathan Weaver.
“I just knew I had to get out strong (in the 400 hurdles),” Funk said. “I knew those guys had better times, but I had to track them down. That third hurdle, I felt the Bedford guy on me, but I kind of pulled away.”
Weaver was also an individual winner in the 110 hurdles (15.09), and senior Devin Whipple picked up the discus championship (134-04) for the Tigers.
Riverside leaned on their relays for a big night, grabbing victories in the 4x200 (1:35.72), 4x400 (3:33.55), sprint medley (1:37.72) and distance medley (3:46.69). Grady Jeppesen ran for all four of the relay winners while Mikey Casson (SMR, DMR, 4x4), Liam Fagan (SMR, 4x2, 4x4) and Ayden Salais (SMR, DMR, 4x2) ran for three each.
“I think we broke our school record (in the SMR),” Salais said. “Everybody just came out and did their best today.”
JJ Wilson was also on two relays (the 4x2 and 4x4), and Rhett Bentley ran a leg on the DMR.
Other individual boys winners were Matthew Benedict of Sidney in the high jump (6-04.00), Tony Racine of Essex in the long jump (19-08.75) and Nicholas Milner of Heartland Christian in the 800 (2:08.16).
View complete video interviews below with Andrusyshyn, Cooper, Corrin, Cox, Duncan and Erickson in the first video and Funk, Lillie, Monahan and Salais in the second video below. Complete results can also be found in the PDF below.