(Missouri Valley) -- The Riverside girl's basketball team used a second-half surge both offensively and defensively to survive on the road against Missouri Valley Friday night.
The Bulldogs (5-10) faced some adversity in the first half in what was a low-scoring affair but used some opportunistic offense late on top of some defensive adjustments to sneak past the Lady Reds (2-13) 43-39.
"We had to battle through some adversity early as one of our key players injured her nose and that made a big difference in our rotations and girls had to step up," said Riverside Head Coach Mitch Rice. "They were really hustling and getting after it, but I think the big difference was that we stayed together in the second half as a family and worked together, passed the ball, and rebounded."
For the most part, it was a collective effort as the season's leading scorer, sophomore Sophia Taylor (7.6 points per game), was held to four points. Thus, freshman forward Madison Kelley led the way for the Bulldogs on the night, posting a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
"I started off really slow and I wasn't making my free throws and none of my shots were going in, but then I started to settle down and was able to make my last few shots," said Kelley.
"She's done a really nice job this year and led us in scoring and rebounding in the last few games, and she's doing a great job individually," said Rice. "She can't do that without the help of her teammates, and they're doing a great job of getting her the ball on offense and being there when she rebounds as an outlet so we can work in the transition."
However, she was certainly not alone, as sophomore Ayla Richardson was just a little behind with nine points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
"I just kept driving and waiting for the foul to get called," said Richardson. "I just kept working to get to those boards."
The Bulldogs held on to an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter after freshman Bailey Richardson sank a half-court shot to beat the buzzer. But their win wouldn't come without some adversity as they ultimately gave up a 10-0 run to Missouri Valley heading into halftime with an 18-12 deficit.
"I really challenged their mental state, we didn't really talk much about anything other than that we were going to switch to our zone on defense scheme-wise," said Rice. "I went in and talked to them about staying together as a group, and really focus on committing and working together as a team."
Additionally, the Lady Reds forced 23 turnovers against the Bulldogs, most of which came thanks to a stingy full-court press and active hands from sophomore Grace Herman, who tallied seven steals on the night. However, the Bulldogs started to find their angles and outscored Missouri Valley 14-11 in the third to close the gap to 29-28.
"We attempted to change our (offense) in the fourth quarter and determined that that was a bad idea and went back to our (regular set)," said Rice. "We did change personnel and put somebody in a different spot which really helped us break that press."
"We just had to slow down and changed up our press," said Kelley. "We just kept pushing the ball."
Riverside then put up the first four points of the fourth quarter to take the lead they would give up just one more time to Missouri Valley, as their defensive adjustments started to make an impact -- holding the Lady Reds to eight fourth-quarter points.
"For some reason, we were sticking on the screens tonight and we weren't switching as good as we could have, and (Herman) and (Ella Myler) did a great job of executing off of those," said Rice. "But, we went into our 1-2-2 and really sat in and moved, rotated, and communicated well. The talk from the girls tonight was great."
And typical with tight games, the free throw line started to make an impact, and while they only shot 36% from the stripe, Riverside would sink six of 10 in the fourth quarter compared to just two for Missouri Valley.
"We didn't make as many as I would like, but, they battled and got themselves in those positions and saw one-on-one opportunities that they could take and get fouled -- they got fouled while getting rebounds and putting the ball in the right position," said Rice. "They fundamentally did some really good things that allowed us to get to the free throw line and get enough attempts to make those and win the game."
Additionally, for Riverside, junior Elyssa Amdor added eight points and five rebounds, while Sophia Taylor, Adaline Martens, Bailey Richardson, and Lydia Erickson all finished with four points. Taylor also dished out four assists. Meanwhile, for Missouri Valley, Herman led the way with 17 points, while senior Ella Myler finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Crystal Martinez also chipped in with five points.
For Riverside, they will look to carry that momentum into a tough matchup with East Mills next Friday, while Missouri Valley looks to bounce back on Tuesday against AHSTW.
You can check out the full interviews with Kelley, Ayla Richardson, and Rice below: