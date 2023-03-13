(Oakland) -- Last year was memorable for the Riverside girls track and field team. The Bulldogs hope for another big year with many of the same pieces in the lineup this year.
The Bulldogs were supposed to get their season started at the IATC Indoor Championships but didn't make it due to the weather. Their season officially starts Friday at Concordia.
"We've had a few good weeks of practice," Riverside head coach Jared Hoffman said. "We're ready to compete. I've got some girls itching to compete."
The Bulldogs rolled through their district meet and collected a team trophy at the 1A State Meet with a third-place finish. Last year's fantastic season has set the tone for this year at Riverside.
"There are expectations and standards that have been set," Hoffman said. "They know. They're ready to work at it."
Senior Veronica Andrusyshyn was a medalist in the 100-meter hurdles, while Lydia Erickson did the same in the 200.
Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Ayla Richardson and Macy Woods also return. Henderson, Woods and Erickson were part of a state-champion 4x400, while Erickson, Gordon and Andrusyshyn finished third in the 4x100.
"We've done well in relays and sprints," Hoffman said. "I've been blessed to have some quick girls. The goal is to put up more points in the field events. The field events are where we don't score much. We're pushing to try to make up more points."
Coach Hoffman says the plan is for his team to follow the blueprint put in place last year: build towards the postseason.
"We want our high point to be at the end of the season," he said. "I always look at the beginning meets as a starting point. We'll learn from there. We want to compete for a trophy. That's what we've attacked for the last few years. We're going to continue working and try to be the best we can at the end of the year."
Click below to hear more with Coach Hoffman.