(Oakland) -- The Riverside girls track team was performing at its best when it mattered most last year. If their early showings are any indication, the Bulldogs are on the way to similar results this season.
"We started our season by going to Iowa State for their indoor meet," said Riverside Coach Jared Hoffman. "We ran really well against tough competition. Last Friday, we went to Concordia University. That was an interesting meet, but we had five champions. It was a confidence booster."
The Bulldogs shined at last year's state qualifying meet, winning a district title while qualifying for state in six events.
All but one state qualifier returns to the lineup this year.
"It was a surprise," Hoffman said about his team's strong finish last year. "At state, I think the girls thought they could have done better. But I told the girls how great they were. I worried about a letdown, but the girls are giving it their all."
Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn was a four-time state qualifier last year and medaled in the shuttle hurdle, 100 and 4x100. Hoffman says the speedy junior has tried some different events this year.
"She's been running well in hurdles," Hoffman said. "Hopefully, that translates."
Senior Izzy Bluml also claimed four medals last year -- the shuttle hurdle, 4x100 and 4x400.
"She's been working really hard trying to get ready for the season," Bluml said. "She was instrumental on our relays last season."
Sophomore Lydia Erickson medaled in the 200, 4x100 and 4x400 last year. And Emma Gordon, Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell and Macy Woods are also back after qualifying for state last year.
Like last year, the Bulldogs' strengths seem to be in the relays and sprints. However, Coach Hoffman feels they've improved all-around.
"I hope we have a talented team in all aspects," he said. "I think our 4x100 and 4x400 will be our strengths. We'll flow off of those things. Hopefully, we can get going with those events, and it will carry on."
With what they return and what they accomplished last year, the Bulldogs have lofty expectations this season.
"I just want them to get better throughout the season," Hoffman said. "The last thing I want is for us to perform our best at the start of the season. We want to make state and place well at WIC."
"We have some tough teams in the WIC. We want to show that we can compete with those teams. At state, we want to place high."
Riverside's first outdoor meet is Thursday at Griswold. Check out the full interview with Coach Hoffman below.