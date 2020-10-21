(Oakland) -- Riverside football just keeps on winning, and they did it in a dominant way this past Friday night.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 6 Bulldogs (7-1) ran their win streak to five with an impressive 53-12 victory over AHSTW in the opening round of the Class A football playoffs.
“A lot of big plays went our way,” Coach Darrell Frain said. “You watch tape, and it might not have went as well as you liked. When you’re making plays and everyone is flying around, that’s all you can ask for.”
Senior two-way standout Drake Woods had a monster game, scoring on all four of his offensive touches (three receptions, one rush) and had three interceptions to earn the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night.
In addition, Rhett Bentley churned for 195 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries, and quarterback Austin Kremkosi completed 9-of-12 passes for 207 yards and five scores.
While the skill players were outstanding, Coach Frain says he knows – and they know – that it couldn’t get done without a dominant offensive line.
“They’ve been extremely important,” he said. “(The skill players) are aware of the kids that are doing the job up front.”
Frain says the group is led by all-state candidate Eddie Vlcek as well as Eli Ryun, Kaiden Hendricks, Wyatt Hough and Gage Schuster.
“The biggest thing is that they all believe in each other,” Frain said of his team’s success. “It’s not about the stats. It’s you playing for your brother beside you and going through the grind with you. I totally believe they believe in that.”
The Bulldogs will look to make it six in a row when they travel to Lawton-Bronson (5-2) in a Class A second round battle. The Eagles edged past Tri-Center by a 14-8 final last week.
“Defensively, they man up a lot and get after it,” Frain said. “They’re going to send a lot of guys at you and create chaos for us. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us. They manned up with Tri-Center, and they did a good job against their receivers. And Tri-Center’s receivers are pretty darn good.”
Lawton-Bronson’s offense has been pass-heavy this season with senior Connor Smith throwing for 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns, including 447 and six to Hayden Dahlhauser and 348 and four to Matt Peters.
“They look a bit like us (on offense),” Frain said. “They spread it out and will run the ball. They like to throw a bit more than most teams. It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s exactly what you expect.”
When it comes to the game within the game, Frain goes back to his big guys up front for a key to victory.
“Control the front,” he said. “Control the ball a little bit. Our receivers are going to have to get open, and special teams will be a challenge. Sometimes people don’t look at those things, but if we can win the special teams that can definitely give us a leg up.”
Derek Howard will have reports from Lawton-Bronson/Riverside on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Frain below.