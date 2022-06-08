(Oakland) -- The Riverside softball team squeezed 13 runs on eight hits Wednesday to claim a 13-4 win over Lenox for their first victory of 2022.
"These girls have been working really, really hard," said Riverside Coach Chris Conover. "As young as we are, it's nice for the girls to get that win. It's been a step-by-step process, and we've been so close to putting together a complete game. We were finally able to."
"I think it's a well-deserved win," said freshman pitcher Ayla Richardson. "We've been working hard. We took the next step that we've been working on."
The youthful Bulldogs showed growth with four crooked innings. They tallied four in the first, three in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Bulldogs recorded those big innings with a small-ball approach centered around getting runners on and moving those runners via bunts and stolen base opportunities.
"One thing we've focused on is causing chaos," Conover said. "Our bunt game opened that up. The girls bought into it. We're not a big power team, but we can push extra bases if we get lanes in the outfield."
Ell Henderson had three of Riverside's eight hits, scored three runs and stole two bases, while Richardson, Madison Kelley and Mica Welch plated two runs apiece.
"We stayed positive," Richardson said. "My approach was to look at the first pitch and hit my cookie. I tried to do that tonight."
Richardson also led Riverside's pitching efforts with nine strikeouts on three hits.
"I hit my spots and dug deep when I needed to," she said. "My cutter really worked tonight."
Richardson's strong outing on Wednesday is the latest glimpse of her potential.
"Ayla has been growing all year," Conover said. "By the last week of the season, she could be one of the top young pitchers in the conference or southwest Iowa. We have to get her stretched out and in full games. She's becoming a complete pitcher."
Sadie Cox led Lenox's efforts with a two-RBI single. The Tigers (1-8) return to action on Thursday against CAM.
The win moves Riverside to 1-10 on the year. There have been some growing pains for the Bulldogs, who didn't have any juniors or seniors in their lineup on Wednesday, but they hope to build off their win.
"It has been really exciting and frustrating at the same time," Conover said about his young team. "We're seeing the girls grow and mature and instill confidence in them. The best we can do is coach the girls to be in the right positions. When the game is on, it's up to them."
The Bulldogs' next two games are against the top two teams in the Western Iowa Conference with Logan-Magnolia on Thursday and Missouri Valley on Friday.
Check out the full interviews with Richardson and Conover below.