(KMAland) -- Riverside is new to the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Bulldogs come in at No. 15 in Class 1A while Ankeny Christian, Sidney, Stanton, Missouri Valley, Lewis Central, Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
3. Ankeny Christian (same)
6. Sidney (up 1)
12. Stanton (same)
15. Riverside (NR)
CLASS 2A
7. Missouri Valley (same)
CLASS 4A
5. Lewis Central (up 1)
8. Bishop Heelan (same)
CLASS 5A
10. Abraham Lincoln (up 3)