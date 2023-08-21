(Oakland) -- Another season is ahead for Riverside football, which hopes to improve on a tough 2-7 season from 2022.
“Our offseason went pretty well,” Bulldogs head coach Darrell Frain told KMA Sports. “When you have a school our size, you’ve got to get all the kids involved as much as you can, and we did a good job of that.”
Coach Frain says their total numbers are as good as they’ve had since he was hired to lead the program, although the roster is still plenty youthful.
“I have no complaints,” he said. “I don’t know how the season is going to turn out, but we have some great kids that like to come to practice everyday and work their butts off.”
Last year’s team had 10 seniors, but there were many roles filled by the freshman, sophomore and junior classes. That was especially true at the skill positions with current senior Grady Jeppesen at quarterback, sophomore Jaxon Gordon leading the team in rushing and seven underclassmen catching at least one pass.
“The biggest thing is getting our offensive line in shape and going,” Frain said. “With the returners we have at a couple skill positions, that’s what we’re going to follow a little. We were going to put Grady on the edge a little bit this year on offense, but we got banged up (Friday night) in our scrimmage at QB, so he’ll have to play a little more QB now.
“Gordon was our top rusher as a freshman and did really well. Those two will lead the way on offense, and adding Kellen Oliver, AC Roller, Taven Moore and Jett Rose. We’ve really got to follow their leads on the offensive side of the ball.”
Defensively, three of the top four tacklers are gone, but sophomore Landyn Schoenrock was second on the team with 39.0 tackles. Juniors AC Roller, Jett Rose and Keaten Rieken, senior Kyler Rieken and sophomore Wyatt Bell also received mention from Frain as solid returning contributors.
“Our defensive line will be led by Wyatt Bell,” Frain said. “He was a two-way player for us as a freshman, and we had three freshmen start two ways for us. Following their lead, we’ve got Caden Forristall (at defensive line), AC Roller and Gavin Hackett at linebacker and can’t forget Kyler Rieken on the edge. He creates a lot of chaos for us also. We’ve got to follow their lead.”
The Bulldogs open the year with West Monona on Friday night in Oakland. The Spartans were winless a year ago, although they return plenty of players on both sides of the ball.
“They’re a team offensively that is similar to us,” Frain said. “We’re switching our defense a little bit, but they look like we did last year (on defense). Scouting them, they’ve got a fast quarterback and a guy in the slot that is fast and they try to do jet sweeps. Speed might not be our strength, so we’ll have to keep them contained.”
With less than a week ahead of the opening kickoff, Coach Frain believes playing a full four quarters will be most important for his team.
“It’s been cool the last week and a half now, and we’re going to have the hottest week ahead of us,” he said. “Just keeping us fresh the whole week will be the biggest challenge. We have big numbers, but we probably don’t have that many Friday night players yet. If we can keep ourselves fresh and ready to play four quarters, we’ll have a shot in a lot of games.”
Jay Soderberg will have reports from West Monona/Riverside on Friday evening. Listen to those reports and all of KMA Sports’ Week 1 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
Check out the full interview with Coach Frain below.