(Oakland) -- The Riverside Bulldogs are having their best season in quite some time and are one of 16 teams left standing in Class A. They will look to be one of the final eight when they face Logan-Magnolia Friday night on the KMAX-Stream.
They earned that honor with a thrilling 26-24 victory over Lawton-Bronson last Friday with a touchdown in the final minute.
"It was one of those games that each team thought they won it before the final clock ticked off," Coach Darrell Frain said. "We just kept plugging away. It was back-and-forth. The last five minutes just got really crazy."
Riverside took the lead with a little under three minutes remaining, but Lawton-Bronson took advantage of a lengthy kick return and ultimately scored with 1:37 remaining. However, Riverside calmly drove down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown on a four-play drive that was culminated with a touchdown pass from Austin Kremkoski to Rhett Bentley with less than a minute remaining to nab the win.
While many teams may show nerves when being down in a situation like the Bulldogs were in, Coach Frain says his team never showed any.
"That was the calmest, most determined I had seen our kids all year," he said. "Everybody just had that look on their face that we were going to do it."
The victory marked Riverside's eighth this season and equals their win total from the previous six seasons. The Bulldogs' dominant season has been indicative of the program's turnaround, which started when Coach Frain inherited the program in 2018.
"This group of juniors and seniors bought in from day one," he said. "Everything they get, they get earned."
Frain is hopeful this year's success can parlay into more success in the future.
"I think it can springboard to a lot of really good things," he said. "If we keep the foundation the way it is right now. I feel like we have a chance to keep things going."
Riverside will look to continue their dream season Friday when they face Logan-Magnolia. The Panthers enter the contest at 8-1, led by a rushing attack that has churned for 1,749 yards, which Coach Frain calls "smash-mouth football".
"They come right at you," he said. "Hopefully, we can come up with a plan and have a chance to slow them down a bit. We have to win first down. If we can get them behind the chains, that's our chance."
The Riverside defensive line has been playing well throughout the season, which is something they will need to do again.
"They are a big reason why we have the success this year," Frain said. "We are going to ride them until the end. Hopefully, they can come up big for us."
The Panthers defense poses problems, too, having only allowed 54 total points in eight games against Iowa schools.
"They play fast," Frain said. "If you play fast, you have a chance. They keep everything in front of them. They are going to create a lot of problems. Hopefully, we can create some problems for them. If we win this thing, we are definitely going to have earned it."
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will be in Logan Friday night with the call of Riverside/Logan-Magnolia, which can be heard on the KMAX-Stream 2. The complete interview with Coach Frain can be heard below.