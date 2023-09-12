(Oakland) -- The Riverside football team has had plenty of positives through the first three weeks of the season as they head into a key district matchup this week.
The Bulldogs (1-2) have lost in back-to-back weeks to state-ranked foes in AHSTW and South Central Calhoun. Last week's loss to SCC came down to the wire in a 34-28 defeat.
"The biggest thing is that we came out and showed we can compete with pretty much anybody," said Head Coach Darrell Frain. "They were bigger than us. They have three or four athletes that are probably faster than anybody on our team. We contained them for the most part. We had a chance to win it at the end and just didn't come through. If we can build off that game, I really like how we'll finish the year."
Through the first three weeks of the season, Frain likes what he sees from his team as they try to improve from last year's two-win season.
"They're a team that likes to play for each other," said Frain. "They fly around on the football field. They believe in each other. They play hard. We've got a couple guys that might get most of the stats, but we've got a lot of guys that play hard and give us a chance. I like where we're at."
Up next for the Bulldogs is a district battle with IKM-Manning. The Wolves are 2-1 coming off of a loss to Earlham. All three of their games have been decided by one possession.
"They run the ball real well," said Frain. "They set their pass up with it and try to beat you over the top after running the ball well. They play really well on defense. They fly around to the ball. They're a good, solid team. They're well-coached and you can tell they do a lot of good things all of the time. They take care of the ball. Hopefully, we'll contain their fast guys and you never know what will happen. Hopefully, we'll have a chance at the end and get the win."
For his team to have success, Frain says it starts with running the ball and stopping the run.
"We're going to have to run the ball," said Frain. "In past years, we might have spread it out a little more and tried to pass. Right now, we need to get the ball in Jaxon Gordon's hands and let Grady Jeppeson get some reads off of it and take advantage of putting their defense in bad spots. That's kind of how we've done it so far, just put some defensive guys in conflict and hopefully take advantage of it."
Listen to all of KMA's Friday night football coverage from 6:20-midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with Frain below.