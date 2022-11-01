(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team.
Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods.
Second team choices were Aubree James (Treynor), Mattie Nielsen (Audubon), Mikenzie Brewer (Tri-Center), Haley Swanson (Treynor), Ayla Richardson (Riverside), Macanna Guritz (Logan-Magnolia), Grace Porter (AHSTW) and Delaney Ambrose (Underwood).
