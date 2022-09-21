(Oakland) -- Following its first win of the season, Riverside (1-3) is gearing up for another arduous task ahead of a bout with undefeated AHSTW (4-0).
In week four, the Bulldogs got in the win column with a 47-16 victory over Sidney.
“We went into the game [against Sidney] a little concerned over our health,” Riverside head coach Darrell Frain said. “We had some kids out of the lineup, so we didn’t really know how people were gonna step up, but for the most part, everybody stepped up. A lot of guys had good games, a lot of kids got to play. It was just a good situation for everyone.”
Riverside’s offensive efficiency shined. Quarterback Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yard and three touchdowns while completing a masterful 16 of his 18 pass attempts.
“The biggest thing for [Jeppesen] and his passing efficiency was that we were actually able to run the ball for a change,” Frain said. “When you do that, it definitely opens up your passing game.”
The ground attack featured a heavy dose of running back Kyler Rieken, who rushed for 146 yards and three scores on just 16 totes. Rieken, who doubles as a linebacker, also returned an interception for a touchdown.
“Rieken had an unbelievable game,” Frain said. “He’d been splitting time but our other running back got injured, so Kyler stepped in and had a great game… It was an unbelievable day for him.”
The onslaught of productivity from Riverside’s offense didn’t stop with Jeppesen and Rieken, though. Receiver Ayden Salais caught seven passes for 156 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
“[Salais] really stepped up as a receiver,” Frain said. “We’ve counted on him a lot this year, offensively and defensively, and also just his leadership.”
Riverside’s defense struggled to start the year, allowing an average of 37 points through the first three weeks. The unit entered the game against Sidney shorthanded, with defensive anchor and linebacker JJ Wilson sidelined due to an injury.
Still, the Bulldogs cracked down, as the Cowboys only mustered 164 total yards of offense thanks to stellar performances from linebacker Brody Zimmerman and defensive linemen Nate Messerschmidt, Jon Alff and Wyatt Bell.
“Our front guys were unbelievable,” Frain said. “They all did a great job… I’m really excited about the big step we took defensively.”
Riverside will need another outstanding defensive performance this week against a potent and versatile AHSTW offensive attack.
AHSTW, ranked No. 5 in Class A, has run roughshod through the first half of the season, including a 41-13 win over previous-No.4 Mount Ayr a week ago.
“[AHSTW] is fast, they’re physical, they play to the whistle and they’re a challenge for anyone,” Frain said. “If you don’t come in ready to go, they get on you really fast. That’s what they did to us last year, they got on us fast and we could never recover. On tape, it looks like that’s exactly what happened with Mount Ayr.”
The Vikings are led by the Sternberg brothers, Kyle and Luke, who have cemented themselves as arguably the most productive backfield duo in the state.
Quarterback Kyle Sternberg has thrown for 667 yards, 10 touchdowns and, most importantly, no interceptions through the four games. Running back Luke Sternberg has racked up 667 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Frain said. “Hopefully we can stop the run. If you make them one-dimensional, you have a chance. If we can stop them up front, put them behind the chains a little bit and make them have to throw the ball, that’ll give us a better chance and that’s what we’re hoping for.”
Despite a 1-3 record to start the season, Riverside is still very much in contention for a playoff spot in Class A District 7.
“We talk about that a lot,” Frain said. “We’re talking to the kids that way and hopefully they understand that we definitely have a chance [to make the playoffs] yet. We just gotta play good football the rest of the way.”
Riverside hosts AHSTW Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Frain below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.