(Oakland) -- The Riverside boys soccer team is off to a dominant 4-0 start, and Coach Rick Ryun believes they’ve still got plenty of room for improvement.
While the Bulldogs have outscored Logan-Magnolia, AHSTW, Atlantic and Missouri Valley by a combined 11-3 score, it’s still a team that has yet to be fully intact for a game.
“That first game we actually played 60 minutes with 10 guys,” Ryun said. “We were sharing some athletes with track, and we were down three starters. But the fight in the team to win that game definitely stood out.”
Whether they’re full-forced or not, the Bulldogs generally can put a talented and experienced team on the pitch. That includes leading scorer and junior Rhett Bentley, who scored three of his four goals in their win over AHSTW.
“That is the first time we’ve beat them since I’ve coached,” Ryun said. “We really kind of controlled that game from the start, and we were very aggressive in that game. The younger kids stepped up, and Rhett had a huge game.”
Senior Caden Manzer has also been plenty impressive this season with three goals and five assists in the four games.
“He kind of leads by what he does,” Ryun said. “He does everything for us. Everybody looks up to Caden. He’s so competitive and does a little bit of everything.”
Senior Brogan Allensworth has also been a stalwart, although he missed one game due to his track obligations. The usual midfielder has even found his way to the top of the offense this year, finishing two goals and assisting on three others.
“He has a motor that never stops,” Ryun said. “He’s super competitive. His shoe fell apart the other day in the Missouri Valley game. He throws it off the field, grabs the ball, does the throw-in and runs back out there. The shoe wasn’t going to stop him.”
With much of the offense in good hands, the defense has also stepped up. Goalkeeper Eli Ryun has allowed just three goals this season while the defenders in front of him have made opposing teams work for their shots.
“The seniors I’ve coached since kindergarten,” Ryun said. “The boys on defense have played defense their entire life. Drake Woods – center back – is fast, aggressive and can kick the ball. I can put him anywhere on the field, and he can play it.
“Wyatt Sparr, very strong kid, fast and always been a stopper. Mikey Casson is strong, fast and a soccer player on top of it. We’ve had four across the back with Austin Kremkoski, Conner Stevens. A lot of them can play pretty much anywhere on the field.”
That defense will be put to the test this evening when Creston comes to town with one of the highest scoring duos in the area. Aidan Anderson and Briley Hayes have combined on 14 goals for the 3-2 Panthers.
“We’d love to be 5-0 at the end of the week,” Ryun said. “I’ve never seen a bad Creston team, and we’re very aware of both of those kids. We’re going to have to really watch the Anderson boy. That’s a lot of goals.
“Creston is super physical. Very good soccer players and athletes, and they’re well coached. We have to be ready. That’s probably going to be our toughest game and will be a good test for us.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Ryun from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.